Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 13, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Make Lunch Count Day

Did you notice?

  • Alabama swimming and diving added a commitment on Sunday in Charlie Hawke, a swimmer from Rankin Park in New South Whale, Australia. Hawke was a top-8 finisher in eight events at the Australian Age Championships.
  • Alabama baseball freshman Owen Diodati of Canada joined the Prep Baseball Report - Ontario podcast to talk about his time at Alabama so far, including his debut, the MLB draft and Tuscaloosa during football.
  • Speaking of baseball, Alabama picked up a big commitment for 2023 on Easter Sunday in Bryce Eldridge of Madison High School in Vienna, Va. Eldridge is the No. 6 player in the 2023 class according to Perfect Game's National Rankings.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

145 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 13, 1991: The indoor football facility, completed in 1986, was officially dedicated in the name of legendary Alabama coach and administrator Hank Crisp. University President Dr. Roger Sayers, Athletic Director Hootie Ingram, and former player and coach James "Bubber" Nesbitt made the official remarks commemorating the building in honor of Coach Crisp, who was an assistant football coach at Alabama from 1922-42, and then again from 1950-57. Crisp also served as athletic director, head basketball coach, head track coach and head baseball coach during his career at Alabama.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“He's like my second dad. I trust him with my life, and he's never lied to me. He's always led me in the right direction.”

— AJ McCarron

We’ll leave you with this … 

