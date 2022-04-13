Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 13, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Peach Cobbler Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Golf: SEC Championship; Birmingham, Ala.

Crimson Tide Results

Baseball: No. 24 Alabama 3, Belmont 1

No. 24 Alabama 3, Belmont 1

041222_MBA_Team_Belmont_CL0017
041222_MBA_TamezDo_Belmont_CL0053
041222_MBA_SeidlTo_Belmont_CL0034
041222_MBA_TamezDo_Belmont_CL0020
041222_MBA_HessBe_Belmont_CL0019

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

143 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

April 13, 1991: The indoor football facility, completed in 1986, was officially dedicated in the name of legendary Alabama coach and administrator Hank Crisp. University President Dr. Roger Sayers, Athletic Director Hootie Ingram, and former player and coach James "Bubber" Nesbitt made the official remarks commemorating the building in honor of Coach Crisp, who was an assistant football coach at Alabama from 1922-42, and then again from 1950-57. Crisp also served as athletic director, head basketball coach, head track coach and head baseball coach during his career at Alabama.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“He's like my second dad. I trust him with my life, and he's never lied to me. He's always led me in the right direction.” — AJ McCarron

Ben Hess, April 12, 2022
