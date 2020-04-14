Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 14, 2020

Today is … National Gardening Day. Think we might as well call it National Gardening Year, so we’ll add National Look Up at the Sky Day.

• Rich Rodriguez in an interview with ESPN’s Chris Low: “We all have things in our lives that we would do differently if we had that opportunity. And, sure, hindsight is always 20-20, but Alabama would have been a better fit for me than Michigan.”

• Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis tried to bring his hometown a little attention after the weekend storms.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 14, 1926: Harry Gilmer was born in Birmingham, Ala. “[Harry Gilmer] was the greatest college passer I ever saw,” – legendary sportswriter Grantland Rice

April 14, 1971: Thomas Practice Field had a carnival atmosphere as the New York Jets entourage, led by head coach Weeb Ewbank, assistant coach Buddy Ryan, quarterback Joe Namath and linebacker Paul Crane visited the Crimson Tide workout. Namath was on hand to watch and throw a few passes, something he hadn’t done since injuring his wrist during the previous season. A couple of players who caught Coach Bear Bryant's eye were receiver David Bailey and offensive guard John Hannah.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“The best way to throw a pass is not a jump pass, and in my years of coaching I never taught the jump pass. But it worked for me. Sometimes we’d have younger people around practice, and if they saw me throw a jump pass they would try to do it. Coach Thomas would tell them to stop, to do it the correct way.

“I started throwing the jump pass when I played on the sand lots. At Woodlawn High School I kept doing it because I could start out on an end run and then turn it into a pass. If the receiver wasn’t open, I kept running.

“If you throw on the run, you’re usually running towards the sideline, and you’re going to throw at a right angle to that. So you need to get your body and your hips turned downfield. You either have to stop running to do it, or you jump. If you jump, you can turn your hips around. I just naturally did that.” – Harry Gilmer in the book, “What It Means To Be Crimson Tide” by Kirk McNair

