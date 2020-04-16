Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 16, 2020

Today is … National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day (which won’t be a problem for a lot of people).

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Former United States National Team member Shania Adams signed a National Letter of Intent with Alabama for the 2021 season. A five-time USA Championships qualifier, Adams earned a spot on Team USA in 2016. She won the uneven bars and was third in the all-around at the 2019 American Classic and was eighth on the uneven bars at the 2018 USA Championships. She was also second in the all-around at the 2018 American Classic. "I chose Alabama because I fell in love with the coaches and the sisterhood of the team," Adams said in a release. "Additionally, I was extremely impressed with the academic resources they provide as I am focused on studying sports medicine. Lastly the culture and diversity of Alabama's collegiate community is amazing which is very important to me."

Alabama Athletics

• Senior Alba Cortina Pou was named to the SEC Women’s Tennis Community Service Team. She spent her time volunteering for several different organizations and events in the Tuscaloosa community, in addition to participating in the annual Halloween Extravaganza and Project Angel Tree. The Blanes, Spain native, also spent time the women’s tennis team helping to build a house through Habitat for Humanity.

• Former Browns general manager Michael Lombardi, who last week called Tua Tagovailoa “brittle,” said he’d been told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were attempting to trade tight end O.J. Howard.

• According to a TMZ report, Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, and NFL standouts Brandon Marshall, Stefon Diggs and Jason Pierre-Paul, were among those who donated meals to health staffs in Florida.

• Some news out of Arizona regarding running back Kenyan Drake:

• In lieu of A-Day, the Crimson Tide Sports Network will air a special spring update show including Nick Saban and Greg Byrne, hosted by Eli Gold. The show will air in the same time slot, Saturday from 1-3 p.m.

• Suggested reading from Golfworld: How adoption gave Michael Thompson and his family life and love during the lockdown

• Alabama Adapted Athletics gave out another team award for the basketball team:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

142 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 16, 1983: In his first spring game as Alabama’s head coach, Ray Perkins watched the White beat the Red, 14-11. A crowd of 23,000 was on-hand to see a total of 81 passes for 446 yards through the air. However, the star of the game was defensive tackle Jon Hand, who landed the "Dixie Howell MVP" honor. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

April 16: "I think I'm telling the truth. I sat by Ray Perkins at the Hall of Fame dinner in New York, and at that time he didn't know he was our coach and I didn't either." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …