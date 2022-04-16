Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 16, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is... A-Day
BamaCentral Headlines
Football
Baseball
Softball
Gymnastics
Women’s Golf
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Women's Golf: SEC Championship; Birmingham, Ala., all day
- Track and Field: Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif., all day
- Track and Field: Tom Jones Memorial, Gainesville, Fla., all day
- Football: A-Day Game, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, ESPN+, Live Audio
- Softball: No. 2 Alabama vs. Mississippi State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Audio
- Baseball: No. 24 Alabama at No. 1 Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn., 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Audio
Crimson Tide Results
- Baseball: No. 24 Alabama 6, No. 1 Tennessee 3
- Softball: No. 2 Alabama 7, Mississippi State 6
- Men’s Tennis: No. 5 Tennessee 7, Alabama 0
- Women’s Tennis: Alabama 4, No. 10 Georgia 3
- Soccer: Alabama 2, Auburn 1
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
140 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
April 16, 1983: In his first spring game as Alabama’s head coach, Ray Perkins watched the White beat the Red, 14-11. A crowd of 23,000 was on-hand to see a total of 81 passes for 446 yards through the air. However, the star of the game was defensive tackle Jon Hand, who landed the "Dixie Howell MVP" honor. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"I think I'm telling the truth. I sat by Ray Perkins at the Hall of Fame dinner in New York, and at that time he didn't know he was our coach and I didn't either." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant