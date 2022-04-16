Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 16, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... A-Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Football

Baseball

Softball

Gymnastics

Women’s Golf

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Women's Golf: SEC Championship; Birmingham, Ala., all day
  • Track and Field: Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif., all day
  • Track and Field: Tom Jones Memorial, Gainesville, Fla., all day

Crimson Tide Results

  • Men’s Tennis: No. 5 Tennessee 7, Alabama 0
  • Women’s Tennis: Alabama 4, No. 10 Georgia 3
  • Soccer: Alabama 2, Auburn 1

Did you see: A look back at Saban's A-Day attire 

USATSI_9254260
USATSI_12542047
USATSI_10798517

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

140 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

April 16, 1983: In his first spring game as Alabama’s head coach, Ray Perkins watched the White beat the Red, 14-11. A crowd of 23,000 was on-hand to see a total of 81 passes for 446 yards through the air. However, the star of the game was defensive tackle Jon Hand, who landed the "Dixie Howell MVP" honor. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I think I'm telling the truth. I sat by Ray Perkins at the Hall of Fame dinner in New York, and at that time he didn't know he was our coach and I didn't either." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

_C1_1682
