Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 16, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... A-Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Football

Baseball

Softball

Gymnastics

Women’s Golf

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Golf: SEC Championship; Birmingham, Ala., all day

Track and Field: Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif., all day

Track and Field: Tom Jones Memorial, Gainesville, Fla., all day

Softball: No. 2 Alabama vs. Mississippi State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Audio

Baseball: No. 24 Alabama at No. 1 Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn., 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Audio

Crimson Tide Results

Men’s Tennis: No. 5 Tennessee 7, Alabama 0

Women’s Tennis: Alabama 4, No. 10 Georgia 3

Soccer: Alabama 2, Auburn 1

Did you see: A look back at Saban's A-Day attire

Photo | Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Photo | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser Photo | Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

140 days

April 16, 1983: In his first spring game as Alabama’s head coach, Ray Perkins watched the White beat the Red, 14-11. A crowd of 23,000 was on-hand to see a total of 81 passes for 446 yards through the air. However, the star of the game was defensive tackle Jon Hand, who landed the "Dixie Howell MVP" honor. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I think I'm telling the truth. I sat by Ray Perkins at the Hall of Fame dinner in New York, and at that time he didn't know he was our coach and I didn't either." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...