Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 17, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... Easter

BamaCentral Headlines

Football

Baseball

Softball

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Baseball: No. 24 Alabama at No. 1 Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn., Noon CT, SEC Network+, Live Audio
  • Men’s Tennis: Alabama at No. 11 Georgia, Athens Ga., Noon, CT, Live Video
  • Women’s Tennis: Alabama vs. Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, Live Video

Crimson Tide Results

  • Softball: No. 2 Alabama 4, Mississippi State 0

Did You See: Pictures from A-Day

2022 A-Day Game
USATSI_18100872
041622_MFB_SabanNi_ADay_6772

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

139 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

April 17, 1979: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant says E.J. Junior, who had been a defensive end during his first two seasons at Alabama, will be moved back to his old position after trying safety as a spring experiment. "E.J. was doing all right, but we have to have him closer to the action,” the coach said. Also praised by the coach for having a good spring were cornerback Don McNeal, defensive lineman Warren Lyles, center Dwight Stephenson, guard Mike Brock, fullback Steve Whitman and guard Jim Bunch.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"In the second quarter, I saw Torretta look over at me, and he froze for a second. I saw fear." – Alabama defensive end John Copeland after the 1993 Sugar Bowl.

We'll leave you with this...

