Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 17, 2022
Today is... Easter
Football
Baseball
Softball
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Baseball: No. 24 Alabama at No. 1 Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn., Noon CT, SEC Network+, Live Audio
- Men’s Tennis: Alabama at No. 11 Georgia, Athens Ga., Noon, CT, Live Video
- Women’s Tennis: Alabama vs. Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, Live Video
Crimson Tide Results
- Football: White 25, Crimson 7
- Baseball: No. 1 Tennessee 9, No. 24 Alabama 2
- Softball: No. 2 Alabama 4, Mississippi State 0
- Track and Field: Alabama Produces More than a Dozen Top-10 Finishes Saturday at Tom Jones Invite
- Women’s Golf: Alabama Upsets No. 3 Seed South Carolina, Falls to No. 2 Seed LSU in SEC Championship Match Play Bracket
Did You See: Pictures from A-Day
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
139 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
April 17, 1979: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant says E.J. Junior, who had been a defensive end during his first two seasons at Alabama, will be moved back to his old position after trying safety as a spring experiment. "E.J. was doing all right, but we have to have him closer to the action,” the coach said. Also praised by the coach for having a good spring were cornerback Don McNeal, defensive lineman Warren Lyles, center Dwight Stephenson, guard Mike Brock, fullback Steve Whitman and guard Jim Bunch.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"In the second quarter, I saw Torretta look over at me, and he froze for a second. I saw fear." – Alabama defensive end John Copeland after the 1993 Sugar Bowl.