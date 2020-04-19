Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 18, 2020

Today is … National Hanging Out Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

The NFL posted a hype video regarding former Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, Jr.

The NFLPA released its Top 50 Player Sales list for the offseason. Three former Alabama players made it into the list, with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper at No. 30, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs at No. 33 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones at No. 42.

2020-2021 recruit Krista Wheeler of Louisville, Ky., committed to Alabama swimming and diving on Saturday. Wheeler currently attends Louisville Collegiate School where she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.

Due to COVID-19, the Paul W. Bryant Museum posted the documentary "Mama Called" on YouTube to stream for free for those locked in at home for quarantine. The documentary focusses on the life and career of Paul "Bear" Bryant.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

139 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 19, 1968: Keith McCants was born in Mobile.

April 19, 1971: With Alabama deep in its spring drills, head coach Paul Bryant seems happier than he has been in a while. "It's been a long time since I've seen any defense around here," remarks Bryant as to why he seems pleased with the Tide's workouts. Several players elicit a kind word from the man as well. "Jeff Rouzie (linebacker) stands out in every practice. Tom Lusk (end-linebacker) and Jim Krapf (linebacker) look like they want to play. Of course, (Johnny) Musso always looks good on offense and (Terry) Davis seems to be improving."

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“It ain’t how you fall, it’s how you get back up.” – Keith McCants

We’ll leave you with this …