Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 19, 2021
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Crimson Tide results
Softball: Alabama 4, Florida 2
Crimson Tide schedule
- Women's tennis: at SEC Championships in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Men's tennis: at SEC Championships in Fayetteville, Ark.
Did you notice?
- Alabama women's tennis is hosting the 2021 SEC Championship, which starts on Monday. The Crimson Tide will kicks things off versus Mississippi State at 2 p.m. “We’re excited about hosting the SEC Women’s Tennis Championship at Alabama," Alabama coach Jenny Mainz said. "I told our team today that in my 24 years at Alabama this is only our second time hosting the prestigious SEC Championships. It’s a privilege to host and play at home in front of our Alabama fans. Our event management staff and administration do a commendable job of hosting first-class events and everything is in place for an excellent championships. Our team has improved through the course of the season and we’re looking forward to a rematch with Mississippi State Monday at 2 p.m.” Here is all the information fans need to know:
- Alabama wheelchair tennis won the 2021 USTA national championship over Michigan by a score of 3-0. It is the fifth straight title for the Crimson Tide and sixth in program history.
- Former Alabama baseball standout Matt Foster got the win for the Chicago White Sox against the Boston Red Sox after he pitched 1 2/3 innings and only gave up one hit. He also recorded two strikeouts.
- Alabama men's basketball and its end-of-season banquet and check out the rings each member of the Crimson Tide will be receiving:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:
138 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
April 19, 1968: Keith McCants was born in Mobile.
Crimson Tide quote of the day
April 19: “It ain’t how you fall, it’s how you get back up.” – Keith McCants