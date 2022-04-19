Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 19, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Hanging Out Day
BamaCentral Headlines
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Softball: Alabama vs North Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3:45 p.m./6 p.m. CT (DH), Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
- Baseball: Alabama vs UAB, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
137 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
April 19, 1968: Keith McCants was born in Mobile.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“It ain’t how you fall, it’s how you get back up.” – Keith McCants