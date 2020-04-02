Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 2, 2020

Today is … National Ferret Day, National Reconciliation Day and National Burrito Day.

• Tua Tagovailoa told the NFL Network: "I feel 100 percent. I feel like if there was a game today, I'd be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible. I feel 100 percent."

• Meanwhile, check out what Jerry Jeudy told the Rich Eisen Show:

• Back in Houston, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle isn’t taking any time off.

• Neither is safety Xavier McKinney as the draft approaches:

• One of our sister sites makes the case that Ozzie Newsome needs to go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame a second time, as a general manager.

• A message from D.J. Fluker:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 2, 1960: “Bear” Bryant said the Alabama offensive line was suspect for the upcoming season. "We only have three boys who have played any ball. We are real thin on the line," Bryant said after a scrimmage. Among those he praised included backs Mike Fracchia (60 yards rushing on 13 carries), Ray Abruzzese (39 yards on seven carries), Goobie Stapp (34 yards on five carries) and Butch Wilson (35 yards on four carries). The coach added that Tommy Brooker played well, with the junior receiver catching two passes for 47 yards and making all three extra-point attempts.

April 2, 1987: Former Alabama All-American offensive lineman Mike Johnson was born in Pensacola, Fla.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

April 2: "A long way. I guess you could say it's the distance from Shreveport to Pasadena.” — Mike Johnson on how much the Crimson Tide improved from 2007 to 2009

