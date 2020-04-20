Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 20, 2020

Today is … National Lima Bean Respect Day

Looking to fill the void left by the absence of no college sports? Then watch a rerun of Alabama softball's 2012 national championship victory over Oklahoma tonight on SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Alabama swimming and diving secured another 2021 verbal commitment on Sunday, this time from Kailyn Winter of Sequel, California. Winter is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and is a sprint free and fly specialist.

Moody Music Building on the University of Alabama's campus caught fire on Sunday. While no cause has officially been determined, it is suspected that the building was struck by lightening due to severe weather in the area. As of late Sunday night, the blaze was limited to the roof of the building and did not spread to the lower levels of the building. UA's Million Dollar Band is based in the building, but according to Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox, most of the band's equipment was salvaged.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 20, 1985: Some 125 former players returned to Tuscaloosa to dress out and play the varsity in the annual Red-White game. The youngsters won 20-7 but the 30,000 in attendance were entertained by the stars of the past. Robin Parkhouse, the 1971 defensive captain, said he wished there had been one more quarter to play, a sentiment not expressed by many others on the losing side. A 52-yard pass from Scott Hunter to Tyrone King, a defensive back during his 1973-75 playing days, set up a 1-yard sneak by Hunter for the veterans' lone score. The veterans' team ranged in age from 23-67. — Bryant Museum

"I'm going to continue to do this for as long as I feel like I can make a positive contribution and as long as I feel healthy enough to do it. And, you know, our noontime basketball team was undefeated again this year, so that's always an indicator to me that I can make it through another season." — Nick Saban at 2018 SEC Media Days on someday joining Steve Spurrier as the SEC’s only coaches at age 70. Incidentally, today is Spurrier’s birthday.

