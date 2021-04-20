Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 20, 2021
Today’s Crimson Tide schedule
- Men's Tennis: Alabama vs Mississippi State, SEC Championships, Fayetteville, Ark., 6 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Scoring
- Baseball: Alabama vs North Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Audio, Live Stats
Crimson Tide results
Women's Tennis: Mississippi State 4, Alabama 3 (SEC Championships)
- In case you missed it: Alabama Football Receives Rings for 2021 National Title
Did you notice?
- The Alabama women’s tennis team fell to Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference Championships by a score of 4-3 Monday afternoon at the Alabama Tennis Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. In a match that came down a tiebreaker on the final court, Alabama started things off by winning the doubles point in a tiebreaker. Alba Cortina Pou and Anna Parkhomenko earned the win at No. 2 doubles, while Anne Marie Hiser and Sydney Riley clinched the doubles point with a 7-6(5) win at No. 3. Cortina Pou came back and picked up a straight-set win at No. 2 singles, while Parkhomenko also won in straight sets at No. 4 single. With the scored tied 3-3, the match came down Court 5. Hiser battled to a tiebreak in set two, which went all the 13-11 before the freshman came up just short of splitting and moving on to a third and deciding set.
- Check out the strength of D.J. Fluker, who announced on Monday that he will be joining the Miami Dolphins next season:
- Former Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey played basketball with ... Justin Bieber?
- And Adrian Peterson warned NFL teams to prepare themselves for former Alabama running back Najee Harris:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:
137 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
April 20, 1985: Some 125 former players returned to Tuscaloosa to dress out and play the varsity in the annual Red-White game. The youngsters won 20-7 but the 30,000 in attendance were entertained by the stars of the past. Robin Parkhouse, the 1971 defensive captain, said he wished there had been one more quarter to play, a sentiment not expressed by many others on the losing side. A 52-yard pass from Scott Hunter to Tyrone King, a defensive back during his 1973-75 playing days, set up a 1-yard sneak by Hunter for the veterans' lone score. The veterans' team ranged in age from 23-67. — Bryant Museum
April 20, 1989: Brad Smelley was born in Tuscaloosa.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"I'm going to continue to do this for as long as I feel like I can make a positive contribution and as long as I feel healthy enough to do it. And, you know, our noontime basketball team was undefeated again this year, so that's always an indicator to me that I can make it through another season." — Nick Saban at 2018 SEC Media Days on someday joining Steve Spurrier as the SEC’s only coaches at age 70. Incidentally, today is Spurrier’s birthday. He’s 77.