Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 22, 2021

Today is... National Earth Day

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: Alabama's Josh Primo Declares for 2021 NBA Draft, Retains Eligibility

Crimson Tide results

Softball: Alabama 6, Southern Miss 3

Men’s golf: 8th at SEC Championships

The Alabama men’s golf team concluded the opening round of the 2021 Southeastern Conference Men’s Golf Championships closing with a team score of 4-over par 284. The Crimson Tide will enter Thursday’s second round in eighth overall. It was the first of three days of stroke play at the annual event, which is being held on the par-70, 7,005-yard Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course. After the 54 holes of stroke play conclude, the top eight teams will advance to match play. The quarterfinal and semifinal matches will take place on Saturday, while the championship match will be held Sunday. Tenth-ranked Georgia leads the field at 5-under par 275, two shots better than No. 19 Tennessee (277) and three ahead of No. 22 Arkansas (278) – the only teams to finish day one below par. Both No. 15 Vanderbilt (281) and No. 23 LSU (281) are tied for fourth with No. 14 Auburn (282) two shots ahead for the Crimson Tide after the opening 18 holes of play.

Crimson Tide schedule

Men’s golf: at SEC Championships, Sea Island, Ga., All Day

Did you notice?

ESPN announced that Alabama football's A-Day received 547,000 viewers, which was the most-viewed spring game since 2016.

Collin Sexton dropped 30 points on the Chicago Bulls and led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 121-105 victory. His streak of 20-or-more points is now to 11 games.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull picked up the 5-2 win in his season debut. He went five innings, stuck out six batters and only gave up one run.

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila had himself a day at the plate, recorded two doubles and one RBI in Washington's 1-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Alabama rowing earned Big 12 boat of week honors:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener

135 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 22, 1961: Pat James' Red Team defeated Charlie Bradshaw's White Team 17-7 in the annual spring game at Denny Stadium. Quarterback Pat Trammell, who picked the winning squad, was the star of the game, rushing for 92 yards and hitting 5-of-10 passes for 86 more. His 33-yard completion to halfback Bill Oliver set up one of the Red scores. "Well, we have had our fun and now it is time to get down to business," Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said after the game. "The rest of practice is closed to everyone and maybe we can find some football players before we have to play a real game." — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

"Winning isn't imperative, but getting tougher in the fourth quarter is." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this ...