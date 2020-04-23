Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 23, 2020

Today is … National Take a Chance Day. It’s also the first day of the 2020 NFL Draft

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Guard Jaylen Forbes announced he’s transferring to Tulane. He averaged 10.4 minutes and 2.7 points during the 2019-20 season.

• Forward Raymond Hawkins committed to Long Beach State. He redshirted last season.

• The Alabama men’s tennis team added graduate transfer Gabriel Diaz, who spent his last two seasons at Clemson after beginning his career at Loyola Marymount. This past season at Clemson, Diaz Freire finished with an overall singles record of 13-9, while compiling a 14-8 doubles mark in 2019-20. In the dual match season, the Gijon, Spain native, played No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Tigers and while also playing No. 1 in singles and doubles in his time at Loyola Marymount.

• The Bryant Museum released an interview with Shaun Alexander, who if you didn’t know it has 10 kids.

Which reminds us …

• Nick Saban said on the Paul Finebaum Show that he’s hopeful students (and players) will be able to be back on campus this summer. Per AL.com: “I don’t think anybody knows, what is college football gonna look like? What is any football gonna look like? Are we gonna have seats in-between fans? Are we gonna come up with a solution that allows people to go to games? Are we gonna have to test people to get into stadiums? Are we gonna have to play games with nobody? Or are we even gonna be able to play games at all? “I’m hopeful. We’ve got so many great people in this country who sort of do research and development, and solve problems. I kind of feel confident that somebody will come up with some solution that will get us back to normal sometime here soon.”

• Lane Kiffin told the SEC Network that we might be looking at a very different draft if Tua Tagovailoa didn’t get hurt against Mississippi State. "It would be interesting … He uses the bye before Auburn, gets healthy and they probably beat Auburn. I think everybody would say that. They would get themselves in the playoff. Then, I think, they’re playing LSU. Who knows what happens in that game? Then, I think we’re thinking about who is No. 1 (in the draft).”

• Looks like another sponsor for Tua:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

135 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 23, 1989: Fresh off winning the Butkus Trophy, Derrick Thomas was picked in the first round of the NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. After being the fourth person selected in the draft, Thomas, who was in Las Vegas with the ESPN crew for the draft, relays back to Tuscaloosa in a conference call, "I'm ecstatic about going to Kansas City." — Bryant Museum

April 23, 1992: Arie Kouandjio was born in Cameroon.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Whenever I see those crimson jerseys and crimson helmets, I feel humbled to have played football for Alabama. Other players in the NFL talk to me about their schools and their traditions. I just smile knowing the immense love Alabama fans have for our school and its football program. I'm proud to be a part of that Crimson Tide heritage." – Derrick Thomas

We’ll leave you with this …