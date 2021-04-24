Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 24, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Men's Golf: Alabama at SEC Championships, Sea Island, Ga., All Day

Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at LSU Alumni Gold, Baton Rouge, La., All Day

Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at John McDonnell Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark., All Day

Rowing: Alabama at Longhorn Invitational, Austin, Texas, All Day, Live Results

Baseball: Alabama at Kentucky, Lexington, Ky., 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio

Men's Golf: The Alabama men’s golf team finished the stroke play portion of the 2021 Southeastern Conference Men’s Golf Championships on Friday, closing the three-day, 54-hole event with a team total of 10-over par 850 (284-277-289). As a result, the Crimson Tide finished in a three-way tie for second with No. 19 Tennessee and No. 23 LSU, eight strokes back of stroke play champion No. 10 Georgia (842). The Crimson Tide earned the No. 2 seed in the match play portion with a tiebreaker and will take on No. 7 seed South Carolina in Saturday morning’s quarterfinals. The winner of the quarterfinal match will advance to the semifinals to take on the winner between No. 3 Tennessee and No. 6 Vanderbilt Saturday afternoon.

April 24, 1977: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant collapsed due to congestive heart failure in 1977.

April 24, 1990: Linebacker Keith McCants was selected fourth overall in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the coach who had recruited him to the Crimson Tide, Ray Perkins.

April 24, 1999: Jerry Jeudy was born in South Florida.

"Everyone says we can't beat Miami, but we are not just anybody, we are Alabama." – David Palmer before the 1992 title game against the Hurricanes

