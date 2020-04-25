Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 25, 2020

Today is … National DNA Day

After being drafted No. 5 overall to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday evening, Tua Tagovailoa was featured in an NFL video featuring him along with several other former Crimson Tide players.

NESN released this video detailing Saban and the impressive list of players that have been drafted during his coaching tenure.

Following in Tagovailoa's footsteps, former Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis is headed to Miami. The Dolphins posted a video of the call that sent Davis to the Sunshine State.

Xavier McKinney looks happy to be a New York Giant:

Former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts also had a message for his fans, both old and new:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 25, 1986: Running back George Scruggs was killed in a one-car accident near Huntsville while teammate Vernon Wilkinson was critically injured. Scruggs was 20.

April 25, 1989: Willie Wyatt, stellar nose guard, and Marco Battle, steady wide receiver, were elected team captains for Alabama for the upcoming season. Wyatt, a native of Gardendale, was chosen as winner of the "Lee Roy Jordan Headhunter Award" for the spring while Battle is picked for the "Sylvester Croom Commitment to Excellence Award."

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“There are two pains in life. There is the pain of discipline and the pain of disappointment. If you can handle the pain of discipline, then you’ll never have to deal with the pain of disappointment.” — Nick Saban

