Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 25, 2021

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Golf: Alabama at SEC Championships, Sea Island, Ga., All Day

Baseball: Alabama at Kentucky (DH), Lexington, Ky., 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio

Crimson Tide results

Men's Golf: The Alabama men’s golf team defeated South Carolina, 3-2, Saturday morning in the 2021 SEC Men’s Golf Match Play Quarterfinals. With its victory, the Crimson Tide advanced to the semifinal match where it will take on No. 6 seed Vanderbilt – a 4-1 winner over No. 3 seed Tennessee – on Sunday morning. The semifinal match was originally slated to take place Saturday afternoon, but was forced to push back due to the threat of severe weather in the area. As a result, Alabama and Vanderbilt will tee off at 6:30 a.m. CT (7:30 a.m. ET) on Hole No. 1. The winner of the semifinals will advance to the championship match which will tee off approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of both semifinal matches.

Rowing: Facing tough conditions on the water, Alabama rowing powered through to qualify for the A finals in each of its five races Saturday at the Longhorn Invitational. In the preliminary sessions, the Crimson Tide finished second or better in all five of its races to earn a spot in the A finals in each. The wind speed picked up considerably between the qualifying and final sessions, from 7 mph to over 15 mph. Alabama’s highest finish in the finals came in the First Varsity 4+, as the crew finished second in 7:11.315. The race marked the Tide’s final competition before they will return to the same venue in three weeks for the 2021 Big 12 Championships on Sunday, May 16.

Track and Field, Cross Country: Alabama track and field enjoyed a huge day at two different meets on Saturday, breaking a trio of school records. In Fayetteville, Ark., at the John McDonnell Invitational, Mercy Chelangat absolutely destroyed the school record in the 5,000 meters, going 15:17.79, dropping nearly 35 seconds off the previous mark (15:51.85 by Esther Gitahi in 2019) on the way to the win. Her time ranks No. 1 in the nation this season and 25th in collegiate history, as well as 16th in the world this year. Amaris Tyynismaa also bettered the previous school in the 5,000 meters, taking second in the race with a 15:33.52, which ranks fourth nationally this season. Esther Gitahi won the women’s 1,500 meters by more than three seconds, posting a career-best time of 4:15.75, which ranks fifth all-time at Alabama. In Baton Rouge, La., at the LSU Alumni Gold meet, Tamara Clark posted the top collegiate time in the nation with a school record time of 10.96, becoming the first UA woman under 11 seconds and tying the seventh best time in collegiate history. She bettered her own school record of 11.02 from 2018, and along with her 11.07 from earlier this season, gives her three of the five fastest 100-meter times in school history. Robert Dunning won the 110-meter hurdles with an Alabama school and LSU stadium record of 13.28 bettering Ruebin Walters’ 2017 record of 13:30. Dunning’s 13.28 ranks him second in the nation this season. He also took fourth among collegians in the 400-meter hurdles after turning in a time of 50.45.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

132 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 25, 1986: Running back George Scruggs was killed in a one-car accident near Huntsville while teammate Vernon Wilkinson was critically injured. Scruggs was 20.

April 25, 1989: Willie Wyatt, stellar nose guard, and Marco Battle, steady wide receiver, were elected team captains for Alabama for the upcoming season. Wyatt, a native of Gardendale, was chosen as winner of the "Lee Roy Jordan Headhunter Award" for the spring while Battle is picked for the "Sylvester Croom Commitment to Excellence Award."

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“There are two pains in life. There is the pain of discipline and the pain of disappointment. If you can handle the pain of discipline, then you’ll never have to deal with the pain of disappointment.” — Nick Saban

