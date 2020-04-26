Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 26, 2020

Today is … National Pretzel Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

Alabama swimming and diving commit Holden Smith, who committed to the Crimson Tide last fall, has announced that he will take a gap year after graduating in the fall of 2021 and will join Alabama in 2022.

ESPN's Adam Schefter listed an interesting reason in regards as to why the Philadelphia Eagles drafted former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, citing COVID-19 as a primary reason. "Now in this day and age, I’ve had teams tell me it’s more important than ever to have a backup quarterback in this pandemic," Schefter said on ESPN. "We’re going to be playing next year, coronavirus is out there, COVID-19, what if your quarterback gets the virus? It’s an interesting situation here. I think there are more problems than ever before. And so I think teams are looking up to shore up the most important position in the sport. And that’s why the Eagles did it.”

Tua Tagovailoa had this quick message to his new NFL fanbase, posted by the Miami Dolphins:

At the closing of the 2020 NFL draft, Alabama had a total of nine players drafted. With the number, the Crimson Tide have now have nine or more players drafted in five of the last seven seasons, those seasons being 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

132 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 26, 1977: Alabama's first All-American, and the first in the South, William T. VandeGraaf, died in Colorado Springs, Colo. After serving as an assistant at Alabama, VandeGraaf went to Colorado College, where he was head coach from 1926-39. He was known as “Bully” during his 1912-15 Alabama career.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“His ear had a real nasty cut, and it was dangling from his head, bleeding badly. He grabbed his own ear and tried to yank it from his head. His teammates stopped him and the managers bandaged him. Man, was that guy a tough one. He wanted to tear off his own ear so he could keep playing.” — Tennessee lineman Bull Bayer about Alabama’s first All-American, Bully Van De Graaff, about the 1913 game.

We’ll leave you with this …