Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 26, 2022

Today is ... National Kids and Pets Day

Baseball: Alabama at Samford, Birmingham, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Audio

130 days

April 26, 1977: Alabama's first All-American, and the first in the South, William T. Van de Graaff, died in Colorado Springs, Colo. After serving as an assistant at Alabama, Van de Graaff went to Colorado College, where he was head coach from 1926-39. He was known as “Bully” during his 1912-15 Alabama career.

“His ear had a real nasty cut, and it was dangling from his head, bleeding badly. He grabbed his own ear and tried to yank it from his head. His teammates stopped him and the managers bandaged him. Man, was that guy a tough one. He wanted to tear off his own ear so he could keep playing.” — Tennessee lineman Bull Bayer about Alabama’s first All-American, Bully Van de Graaff, about the 1913 game.

