Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 26, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Kids and Pets Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Baseball: Alabama at Samford, Birmingham, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Audio

Crimson Tide Results

    Apr 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) blocks a shot of Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    Apr 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) shoots a jump shot against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    Apr 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) blocks the shot of New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

    130 days

    On This Date in Crimson Tide History

    April 26, 1977: Alabama's first All-American, and the first in the South, William T. Van de Graaff, died in Colorado Springs, Colo. After serving as an assistant at Alabama, Van de Graaff went to Colorado College, where he was head coach from 1926-39. He was known as “Bully” during his 1912-15 Alabama career.

    Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

    “His ear had a real nasty cut, and it was dangling from his head, bleeding badly. He grabbed his own ear and tried to yank it from his head. His teammates stopped him and the managers bandaged him. Man, was that guy a tough one. He wanted to tear off his own ear so he could keep playing.” — Tennessee lineman Bull Bayer about Alabama’s first All-American, Bully Van de Graaff, about the 1913 game.

    Alabama Crimson Tide logo
    Alabama Athletics Celebrates Successes with Crimson Choice Awards

    By University of Alabama sports information3 hours ago
    Alabama football helmets
    Alabama TE Caden Clark to Transfer to Akron

    By Joey Blackwell6 hours ago
    Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kaine Williams (49) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    Alabama DB Kaine Williams Enters Transfer Portal

    By Joey Blackwell10 hours ago
    Alabama softball at Texas A&M
    BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Sunday Saves Alabama on the Diamond

    By Joey Blackwell11 hours ago
    Evan Neal, Alabama practice, October 14, 2020
    2022 NFL Draft Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide Offensive Tackle Evan Neal

    By Christopher Walsh13 hours ago
    Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) and Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after Williams scored a touchdown against Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory
    Matching All 32 NFL Teams with Alabama Draft Prospects

    By Tony Tsoukalas16 hours ago
    Herb Jones Pelicans
    Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, April 25, 2022

    By Clayton ConnickApr 25, 2022
    Montana Fouts at A&M
    Alabama Softball Bounces Back to Take Series Finale from Texas A&M

    By Katie WindhamApr 24, 2022