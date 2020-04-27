Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 27, 2020

Today is … National Tell A Story Day

  • Former Alabama All-American offensive guard D.J. Fluker was released from the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday:
  • Newly-signed New York Giant Xavier McKinney posted this quick video on social media addressing his new fanbase:
  • According to former Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings, who was drafted by the New England Patriots on Friday, former Crimson Tide grad assistant coach Vinnie Sunseri knew all along that Jennings would ultimately become a Patriot:

131 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 27, 1941: Lee Roy Jordan was born in Excel, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

He's driven. He works very hard. His teams are very disciplined. They're well-coached, and he wins at everything he touches. I just think when you see what he does, you just admire the way he handles his business, the way he runs his program. He's in charge. He's confident, and his teams play like that.” — Texas coach Mack Brown on Nick Saban

