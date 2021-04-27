Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 27, 2021

Today is … National Superhero Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Baseball: Alabama at UAB, Birmingham, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, C-USA TV, Live Video

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Bama Central Headlines …

In case you missed it: Krystal Goodman is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Did you notice?

Alabama basketball officially has a consensus top-10 recruiting class — including a No. 6 ranking from Sports Illustrated:

Now just three days from the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, PFF decided to hype up projected day one pick Jaylen Waddle:

Alabama basketball guard Josh Primo signed with Life Sports Agency to test the NBA Draft waters. Since the agency is NCAA certified, Primo will maintain his eligibility status at Alabama should he decide to return next season:

And rumors began to circulate that teams are contacting the Atlanta Falcons regarding a potential trade for wide receiver Julio Jones:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

130 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 27, 1941: Lee Roy Jordan was born in Excel, Ala.

April 27, 2011: A devastating tornado ripped through the heart of Tuscaloosa, killing 53 people including six university students. Among them were Loryn Brown, the well-known daughter of former Alabama football player Shannon Brown, and Ashley Harrison, the girlfriend of long-snapper Carson Tinker. He sustained a broken wrist, concussion and ankle injury, while she died almost immediately from a broken neck. Harrison was 22.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“He's driven. He works very hard. His teams are very disciplined. They're well-coached, and he wins at everything he touches. I just think when you see what he does, you just admire the way he handles his business, the way he runs his program. He's in charge. He's confident, and his teams play like that.” — Texas coach Mack Brown on Nick Saban

We’ll leave you with this …

-