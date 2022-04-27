Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 27, 2022
Today is ... National Pretzel Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Softball: Alabama at Western Kentucky; Bowling Green, Ky; 5 p.m. CT; Watch (ESPN+); Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
Baseball: Alabama 9, Samford 3
Did you see?
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
129 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
April 27, 1941: Lee Roy Jordan was born in Excel, Ala.
April 27, 2011: A devastating tornado ripped through the heart of Tuscaloosa, killing 53 people including six university students. Among them were Loryn Brown, the well-known daughter of former Alabama football player Shannon Brown, and Ashley Harrison, the girlfriend of long-snapper Carson Tinker. He sustained a broken wrist, concussion and ankle injury, while she died almost immediately from a broken neck. Harrison was 22.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“He's driven. He works very hard. His teams are very disciplined. They're well-coached, and he wins at everything he touches. I just think when you see what he does, you just admire the way he handles his business, the way he runs his program. He's in charge. He's confident, and his teams play like that.” — Texas coach Mack Brown on Nick Saban