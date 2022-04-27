Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 27, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Pretzel Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Softball: Alabama at Western Kentucky; Bowling Green, Ky; 5 p.m. CT; Watch (ESPN+)Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Baseball: Alabama 9, Samford 3

Did you see?

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

129 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

April 27, 1941: Lee Roy Jordan was born in Excel, Ala.

April 27, 2011: A devastating tornado ripped through the heart of Tuscaloosa, killing 53 people including six university students. Among them were Loryn Brown, the well-known daughter of former Alabama football player Shannon Brown, and Ashley Harrison, the girlfriend of long-snapper Carson Tinker. He sustained a broken wrist, concussion and ankle injury, while she died almost immediately from a broken neck. Harrison was 22.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

He's driven. He works very hard. His teams are very disciplined. They're well-coached, and he wins at everything he touches. I just think when you see what he does, you just admire the way he handles his business, the way he runs his program. He's in charge. He's confident, and his teams play like that.” — Texas coach Mack Brown on Nick Saban

We'll leave you with this...

