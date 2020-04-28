Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 28, 2020

Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Workers’ Memorial Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Yes, the talk that the Dolphins preferred Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was a smokescreen. Miami general manager Chris Grier told SI.com's Albert Breer that very few people within the organization knew his intentions and that he explored multiple scenarios, but Tagovailoa was his target: “If Tua was there, we were going to take him. ... You've done so much work on everything, so you feel good about everything. It's weird. It was a sense of calmness. We've done all our work, we felt good about our process, so we identified Tua as a guy that we wanted to take. When he was there, we felt very good about it. There was no apprehension or nervousness, we're very excited to get a player we targeted at this spot. Yeah, it's a key position. Everyone understands you got to have one to win in this league, and we felt good about Tua. There's no nervousness or anything. We just thought he was the right guy.”

• Tua Tagovailoa can’t wear No. 13 with the Dolphins, as it’s been retired (Dan Marino).

• Jedrick Wills Jr. already has his new jersey number:

• Jonathan Allen was the first of the four 2017 Alabama first-round selections to have his team pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops said he thinks that proposition of college football without fans is unlikely. "I think the first thing that comes to mind is there’s going to be a lot of critics out there, the optics of it," Stoops told the Louisville Courier Journal. "To say that you’re going to have college players out there that are allowed to play and line up six inches apart from each other and breathe on each other, sweat on each other, get in big piles and do all of that, but you’re not allowed to have fans in the stadium? That’s going the be the first thing you hear. ... I’m not sure that’s a viable option."

• The Alabama football graphics guys have something new:

• It’s hard to believe that was nine years ago …

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

131 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 28, 1991: Athletic director Hootie Ingram announced the Centennial Committee had chosen "Century of Champions" as the official theme for the upcoming celebration of Alabama's 100 years of football. Ingram made the announcement at the annual Football Media Weekend hosted by head coach Gene Stallings and the athletic department.

April 28, 2017: Former Crimson Tide players cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Allen, tight end O.J. Howard and linebacker Reuben Foster were all selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I was shocked. I expected it to be a whole lot tougher. But we rattled them before they could think clearly.” – Antonio Langham after Alabama defeated Miami in the 1993 Sugar Bowl for the national championship.

We’ll leave you with this …

