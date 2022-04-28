Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 28, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Superhero Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Football

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Basketball

Baseball

Softball

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Crimson Tide Results

  • Softball: Western Kentucky 3, No. 6 Alabama 1 

Gallery: Alabama softball loses to Western Kentucky

KG_40868
KG_40666
KG_40843

Did you notice?

  • Alabama women’s golf was selected as the No. 2 seed in the Franklin, Tenn., regional.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

128 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

April 28, 2017: Former Crimson Tide players cornerback Marlon Humphrey, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, tight end O.J. Howard and linebacker Reuben Foster were all selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I was shocked. I expected it to be a whole lot tougher. But we rattled them before they could think clearly.” – Antonio Langham after Alabama defeated Miami in the 1993 Sugar Bowl for the national championship.

We'll leave you with this...

FRYsTWPVsAAYjyn
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Upset 3-1 by Western Kentucky

By Katie Windham7 hours ago
Brian Robinson Jr. vs. LSU
Bama/NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Running Back Brian Robinson Jr.

By Christopher Walsh8 hours ago
Jahvon Quinerly vs Kentucky - Feb. 5, 2022
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: The Impact of Jahvon Quinerly's Return to Alabama Basketball

By Blake Byler9 hours ago
Jameson Williams Firmly In Play For Browns
All Things Bama

Alabama Mock Draft Roundup: A Look at Where Crimson Tide Stars Could be Heading

By Tony Tsoukalas10 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) in action during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Is Evan Neal Really an Injury Risk?

By Joey Blackwell11 hours ago
LaBryan Ray
Bama/NFL

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide Defensive Lineman LaBryan Ray

By Christopher Walsh14 hours ago
041622_MBA_DentonZa_Tennessee_CL0027
All Things Bama

Report Card: Evaluating Alabama Baseball Heading into the Final Stretch

By Joey Blackwell15 hours ago
042322_MBA_DiodatiOw_Georgia_CV1150
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 27, 2022

By Blake BylerApr 27, 2022