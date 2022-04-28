Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 28, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Superhero Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
BamaCentral Headlines
Football
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Basketball
Baseball
Softball
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Baseball: Alabama at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C. 6 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Audio
Crimson Tide Results
- Softball: Western Kentucky 3, No. 6 Alabama 1
Gallery: Alabama softball loses to Western Kentucky
Did you notice?
- Alabama women’s golf was selected as the No. 2 seed in the Franklin, Tenn., regional.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
128 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
April 28, 2017: Former Crimson Tide players cornerback Marlon Humphrey, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, tight end O.J. Howard and linebacker Reuben Foster were all selected in the first round of the NFL draft.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“I was shocked. I expected it to be a whole lot tougher. But we rattled them before they could think clearly.” – Antonio Langham after Alabama defeated Miami in the 1993 Sugar Bowl for the national championship.