Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 29, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Arbor Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Track & Field, Cross Country at Maroon & White Invitational, Starkville, MS, All-Day

Baseball at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C. 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Crimson Tide Results

Baseball: South Carolina 6, Alabama 5

Evan Neal and Jameson Williams Continue Alabama's Streak of First Rounders Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

127 days

April 29, 1970: Mark McMillian, also known as “Mighty Mouse,” was born in Los Angeles.

April 29, 1986: Defensive tackle Jon Hand was the fourth-overall selection in the NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports April 29, 1993: Justin Thomas was born in Louisville, Ky.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“The toughest [teammate I ever had] was Eddie Lowe at Alabama. He was an undersized linebacker who would hit any opponent in the mouth. He was a great player for us.” – Jon Hand to colts.com

