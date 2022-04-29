Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 29, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Arbor Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Track & Field, Cross Country at Maroon & White Invitational, Starkville, MS, All-Day
  • Baseball at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C. 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Crimson Tide Results

Baseball: South Carolina 6, Alabama 5

Did you see?

Evan Neal and Jameson Williams Continue Alabama's Streak of First Rounders

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the seventh overall pick to the New York Giants during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal after being selected as the seventh overall pick to the New York Giants during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams after being selected as the twelfth overall pick to the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the twelfth overall pick to the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draf

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

127 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

April 29, 1970: Mark McMillian, also known as “Mighty Mouse,” was born in Los Angeles.

April 29, 1986: Defensive tackle Jon Hand was the fourth-overall selection in the NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

Justin Thomas plays his second shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course.

April 29, 1993: Justin Thomas was born in Louisville, Ky.  

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“The toughest [teammate I ever had] was Eddie Lowe at Alabama. He was an undersized linebacker who would hit any opponent in the mouth. He was a great player for us.” – Jon Hand to colts.com

We'll leave you with this...

