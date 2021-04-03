Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 3, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Track & Field: Alabama at Florida Relays, Gainesville, Fla., All Day

Soccer: Alabama at Clemson, Clemson, S.C., 11 a.m. CT, ACCNX, Live Video, Live Stats

Women's Tennis: Alabama vs Texas A&M, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12 p.m. CT, Live Video/Stats

Gymnastics: Alabama at NCAA Regional Championships, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide results

Men's Tennis: Alabama 5, Mississippi State 2

With the passing of Alabama basketball superfan Luke Ratliff on Friday evening due to complications with COVID-19, "Rest in Peace" trended in the state of Alabama on Twitter and "RIP Fluff" trended across the United States in honor of the fan that will not be soon forgotten by the Crimson Tide fanbase as well as the world of college basketball:

Ratliff's passing was even mentioned by Tom Hart during the broadcast of an SEC baseball game between Vanderbilt and LSU:

While it's safe to say that the Alabama fanbase will never be the same after Friday, other things will never change. Check out this humorous moment where head football coach Nick Saban lets his thoughts be known on how difficult today's offenses are making his job:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 3, 1985: Former Alabama quarterback Bobby Skelton was hired by the NFL as a back judge. Skelton, a long-time SEC official, joined former teammate Bobby Boylston, captain of the 1960 Alabama team, as a member of Art McNally's NFL officiating crews. As a player, Skelton was best remembered for leading Alabama’s 16-15 win over Georgia Tech in 1960. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I thought Nebraska was the most football-crazed state until I came to Alabama. — James Michener in 1975 when he was writing his book, “Sports in America.”

