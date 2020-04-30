Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 30, 2020

Today is … National Honesty Day

• “We’re very excited to welcome Anna to our Alabama Women’s Tennis Family,” assistant coach Jonatan Berhane said in a release. “Anna is only 17 years old with impressive results and wins against high level tennis players at the ITF Women Circuit. She is a fierce competitor and embraces competition. Her athleticism and work ethic stands out and are qualities that will definitely help her be successful at Alabama.”

• D1Baseball.com announced its top 100 outfielders in college baseball and had Alabama’s Tyler Gentry at No. 5.

• Meanwhile, there’s this update about a future Crimson Tide player:

• AL.com reported that Alabama baseball pitcher Garret Rukes has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

• Nick Saban told Raiders.com about Henry Ruggs III that a lot of his skills beyond speed are overlooked. “I think it’s probably just mental and physical toughness,” Saban said. “He never complains about not getting the ball, glad to do whatever you ask him to do, whether he’s got to go block somebody on a running play or an RPO or whatever it is. I think the thing that people aren’t talking about is the competitive character and toughness that the guy has.”

• Speaking of Ruggs, you have to admit these look pretty good, especially in black:

• Although there was speculation that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might trade former Alabama tight end O.J. Howard, the team exercised the option on the fifth year of initial contract. Pewter Report posted that General Manager Jason Licht said the team is excited about pairing him with Rob Gronkowski.

• The latest addition to the rowing team:

• Of course he was a fan …

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

128 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 30, 1985: Emanuel King was selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

April 30, 1988: Robert Lester was born in Foley, Ala.

April 30, 2012: Billy Neighbors died in Huntsville, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

April 30: "Don't talk too much or too soon." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

