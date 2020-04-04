Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 4, 2020

Today is … National Walk Around Things Day

Newly-signed Giants running back Dion Lewis, who played backup with the Tennessee Titans behind Derrick Henry last season, said that he learned a lot from the former member of the Crimson Tide.

ESPN analyst and former NFL coach Rex Ryan had harsh words for former Alabama//current Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper on Friday, calling Cooper a 'turd' on Get Up. Ryan later apologized to Cooper, but then reinforced his thoughts later on in the same segment. As of the writing of this update, Cooper has remained silent on the matter.

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received excellent news regarding his hip rehabilitation. According to Cory Kinnan of Fansided, Tagovailoa received 'overwhelmingly positive' results from his medical re-checks and has met all physical requirements for the 32 teams of the NFL.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

154 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 4, 1951: John Hannah was born in Canton, Ga.

April 4, 1958: Quarterback Bobby Jackson and halfback Duff Morrison caught Paul Bryant's attention at practice as some 1,000 spectators watched the Crimson Tide work out. "I thought Bobby threw the ball well and it looked like Duff wants to be a player," the coach said after practice. However, he also said the Crimson Tide was still a long way from being "much of a team."

April 4, 1994: Reuben Foster was born in Roanoke, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"He’s got vision, he runs with power, he can make you miss, he can catch the ball, he can block. There’s really nothing he can’t do.”

— NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah on Josh Jacobs

