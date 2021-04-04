Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 4, 2021

Today is … Easter Sunday

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Tennis: Alabama at Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss., 1 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide results

Women's Tennis: Alabama 4, No. 17 Texas A&M 3

Soccer: After a scoreless 90 minutes of play, Alabama and Clemson came out driven and ready to win in a back-and-forth overtime battle. In the eighth minute of overtime, Clemson crossed the ball to forward Maliah Morris, who was tripped in the box to earn the Tigers a penalty kick. Defender Renee Guion scored the golden goal, converting the penalty kick to clinch the win.

Track and Field: After opening the Florida Relays with a school record in the 400-meter hurdles, Alabama's Robert Dunning closed out the two-day event with a gold-medal performance in the 110-meter hurdles on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla.. Dunning won the 110-meter hurdles with a 13.55, the second-fastest time of his career. His career-best mark of 13.45 came earlier this season and ranks him second nationally. The Crimson Tide also went 1-2 in the women's shot put Saturday, with Cherisse Murray (53-10.25/16.41m) getting the win and Nickolette Dunbar (53-05.50/16.29m) taking second.

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

Check out this spectacular catch from Alabama center fielder Jackson Tate:

Alabama athletics released this touching video highlighting the legacy of superfan Cameron Luke Ratliff, who passed away on Friday night due to complications with COVID-19:

Alabama women's tennis took down No. 17 Texas A&M on Senior Day:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

153 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 4, 1951: John Hannah was born in Canton, Ga.

April 4, l958: Quarterback Bobby Jackson and halfback Duff Morrison caught Paul Bryant's attention at practice as some 1,000 spectators watched the Crimson Tide work out. "I thought Bobby threw the ball well and it looked like Duff wants to be a player," the coach said after practice. However, he also said the Crimson Tide was still a long way from being "much of a team."

April 4, 1994: Reuben Foster was born in Roanoke, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"He’s got vision, he runs with power, he can make you miss, he can catch the ball, he can block. There’s really nothing he can’t do.” - NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah on Josh Jacobs

We’ll leave you with this …