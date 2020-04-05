Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 5, 2020

Special to BamaCentral

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Go For Broke Day

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • According to the Universal Tennis Rating, Alabama tennis senior Edson Ortiz and freshman Marcelo Sepulveda rank first and third among men's Mexican college tennis players.
  • Jeremy Watson, a former Alabama walk-on wide receiver who was on the roster for the Crimson Tide in the 2013 season, tested positive for COVID-19. Watson is now a student at Howard Medical School.
  • Former Alabama/current Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiah Ruggs posted this inspirational video on his Twitter profile:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

153 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 5, 1968: It’s Dennis Homan Day in Muscle Shoals as the community honored the Alabama receiver and first-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the January NFL lottery picks. Homan caught 54 passes for 820 yards and scored nine touchdowns during his final season with the Crimson Tide.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“You boys were eight and ten years old last time Alabama was on top. That was before any of you were paying much attention to it. What are you doing here? Tell me why you are here. If you are not here to win a national championship, you're in the wrong place. You boys are special. I don't want my players to be like other students. I want special people. You can learn a lot on the football field that isn't taught in the home, the church, or the classroom. There are going to be days when you think you've got no more to give and then you're going to give plenty more. You are going to have pride and class. You are going to be very special. You are going to win the national championship for Alabama."

— Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant during his first meeting with his first team at Alabama in 1958.

We’ll leave you with this … 

