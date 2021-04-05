Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 5, 2021

Today is … National Go For Broke Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Golf: Alabama at The Collegiate Invitational @ CC of Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala., All Day

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Tennis: Alabama 4, No. 9 Ole Miss 3

Bama Central Headlines …

In case you missed it: This Week with the Crimson Tide: April 5-11, 2021

Did you notice?

The men's golf team took their turn on Sunday during practice to honor fallen Alabama superfan Cameron Luke Ratliff by sporting a plaid ribbon:

The Alabama men’s team downed No. 9 Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss., Sunday afternoon by a score 4-3. It marked the Crimson Tide’s second upset in the three days, after beating No. 15 Mississippi State 5-2 on Friday, giving Alabama a regular-season sweep of the Magnolia state:

The NFL shared this video highlighting what strengths former Alabama running back Najee Harris will bring with him to whichever pro team drafts him later this month:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

152 days

On this Date in Crimson Tide History:

April 5, 1968: It’s Dennis Homan Day in Muscle Shoals as the community honored the Alabama receiver and first-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the January NFL lottery picks. Homan caught 54 passes for 820 yards and scored nine touchdowns during his final season with the Crimson Tide.

April 5, 1970: Lars Anderson, author of “The Tide and the Storm,” and “Chasing the Bear” was born.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“You boys were eight and ten years old last time Alabama was on top. That was before any of you were paying much attention to it. What are you doing here? Tell me why you are here. If you are not here to win a national championship, you're in the wrong place. You boys are special. I don't want my players to be like other students. I want special people. You can learn a lot on the football field that isn't taught in the home, the church, or the classroom. There are going to be days when you think you've got no more to give and then you're going to give plenty more. You are going to have pride and class. You are going to be very special. You are going to win the national championship for Alabama." — Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant during his first meeting with his first team at Alabama in 1958.

