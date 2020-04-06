Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 6, 2020

Today is … National Student-Athlete Day

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press made a case for why the Detroit Lions should draft former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa:

Calhoun High School junior guard J.D. Davison was named Alabama's Mr. Basketball for 2020 on Sunday. With one season remaining before college basketball, Davison has already received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and others.

Kevin Hanson of Sports Illustrated released the 12th iteration of his three-round mock NFL Draft. Hanson has six former Crimson Tide players going in the first round, with two among the first five picks: quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at No. 3 to the Miami Dolphins and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. at No. 4 to the New York Giants.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 6, 1901: Crimson Tide legend Allison Thomas Stanislaus "Pooley" Hubert was born in Meridian, Miss.

April 6, 1988: Bobby Humphrey, considered a prime candidate for the Heisman Trophy for the upcoming season, suffered a broken left foot in practice.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"A game like this, Alabama players will remember it for the rest of their lives. Auburn players ... it'll eat their guts out the rest of their lives."

— Former Auburn coach Pat Dye after Van Tiffin kicked his 52 yard field goal to beat Auburn in 1985.

