Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 6, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is … National Student-Athlete Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

  • Men's Golf: Alabama at The Collegiate Invitational @ CC of Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala., All Day
  • Women's Golf: Alabama at LSU Tiger Golf Classic, Baton Rouge, La., All Day

Crimson Tide results

Men's Golf: The Alabama men’s golf team finished play in the opening round of The Collegiate Invitational at the Country Club of Birmingham on Monday, closing the day in a tie for 12th overall with a 12-over par 296. North Florida, ranked No. 22 in the nation, owns the clubhouse lead after finishing day one as the only team below par with a 1-under 283. The Ospreys hold a three-shot lead over No. 4 Clemson (286) and No. 19 Tennessee (286). Tenth-ranked Vanderbilt (287) is in fourth while No. 21 Arkansas (288) round out the top five, eight strokes better than the Crimson Tide.

Did you notice?

  • Check out former Alabama guard Collin Sexton's reaction after a drive down the court and a short jumper:
  • Alabama swimming & diving picked up another recruit for the 2022 class in Lockett Bowley of Winter Park, Fla. Bowley was also a Junior National qualifier before her commitment to the Crimson Tide:
  • Trevon Diggs and Stefon Diggs look like they're having a blast working out together this offseason:
  • And Alabama deputy director of athletics for for development and revenue generation J. Batt was named to Sports Business Journal's Forty Under 40 list:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

151 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 6, 1901: Crimson Tide legend Allison Thomas Stanislaus "Pooley" Hubert was born in Meridian, Miss.

April 6, 1988: Bobby Humphrey, considered a prime candidate for the Heisman Trophy for the upcoming season, suffered a broken left foot in practice.

April 6, 2001: Kira Lewis Jr. was born.

April 6, 2012: Jennifer Fenton set the NCAA record with 74 consecutive stolen bases without being caught during Alabama’s 6-0 win over LSU, stealing two bases in the third inning.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"A game like this, Alabama players will remember it for the rest of their lives. Auburn players...it'll eat their guts out the rest of their lives." — Former Auburn coach Pat Dye after Van Tiffen kicked his 52 yard field goal to beat Auburn in 1985.

