Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 8, 2021

Crimson Tide results

Baseball: UL Monroe 5, Alabama 3

Men's golf: 12th at The Collegiate Invitational

Alabama men’s golfer Wilson Furr carded a score of 4-under par 67 to lead the Crimson Tide in the final round of The Collegiate Invitational at the Country Club of Birmingham. As a team, No. 29 Alabama finished in 12th overall with a three-day, 54-hole total of 884 (296-299-289). “First of all, Birmingham Country Club has been an incredible host," coach Jay Seawell said. "For them to step up in place of Shoal Creek just shows you how special of a place it is. What a treat for our team – really all of the teams – to play as this course which is one of the top places in the United States. Our guys had a chance to play somewhere which exposes some areas we need to work on before we head to the SEC Championships. I’m proud of our guys today.

"Our big three guys all played well. We have to go to work. We have to find a fourth scorer and maybe a little mojo that goes along with that. If we can do that, we are capable of doing some special things in the postseason.”

Crimson Tide schedule

Track & field, cross country: at Crimson Tide Invitational, All Day

Women's tennis: Alabama at Georgia, 4 p.m

Check out the latest WNBA mock drafts to see where Alabama's Jasmine Walker could be headed:

Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith, Christian Barmore and Patrick Surtain II are all going to attend the 2021 NFL draft in person in Cleveland.

Alabama volleyball's Alyiah Wells was named to the SEC's Community Service Team:

Alabama rowing is ranked eighth in the nation:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener

149 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

April 8, 1975: “Toys in the Attic,” the third studio album by Aerosmith, was released by Columbia Records. It included the hit singles "Sweet Emotion" and "Walk This Way." If you’re wondering what it has to do with Alabama athletics, take a very close look at the album cover.

April 8, 2015: Avery Johnson was formally introduced as the Alabama men’s basketball coach.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“I haven’t gotten an earful yet, but I know it’s coming.” – Nick Saban after a 2015 scrimmage when asked who his wife liked in the quarterback competition eventually won by Jake Coker.

