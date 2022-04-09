Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 9, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Unicorn Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Track & Field, Cross Country at Joe Walker Invitational, Outdoor Track & Field, Oxford, Miss., All-Day

  • Track & Field, Cross Country at Joe May Invitational, Outdoor Track & Field, Baton Rouge, LA, All-Day

  • Rowing vs Pac-12 Invitational, Las Vegas, Nev.

  • Soccer at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m. CT

  • Baseball at #9 Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss., 2 p.m., SEC Network+

  • Softball at #6 Florida, Gainesville, Fla., 4 p.m. CT, ESPN, 97.5 FM

Crimson Tide Results

  • Women's Tennis: Florida 4, Alabama 0
  • Men's Tennis: Florida 5, Alabama 2
  • Baseball: Alabama 7, No. 9 Ole Miss 4

Did you see?

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

147 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

April 9, 1985: David Robertson was born in Birmingham.

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (37) reacts with Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) at the end of the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

April 9, 1988: A crowd of 51,117 turned out for the annual Crimson-White game, held this year at Birmingham's Legion Field due to construction at Bryant-Denny. Quarterback Vince Sutton was chosen as MVP as the White won 28-16.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I played sports for 60 years, and I think I’m expert at it, I know people and I know ability. Coaches are like athletes, and there are very few like in baseball who can run, can throw, can hit. Some can hit, some can’t throw or do different things. It’s the same with coaches, there are some who are the elite, the Mickey Mantles, there’s levels. … Saban’s he’s phenomenal. He’s that top echelon.” – Former Alabama basketball and baseball star Jack Kubiszyn (1956-58)

We'll leave you with this...

Jim Jarvis at Ole Miss, April 8, 2022
