Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 9, 2022
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Track & Field, Cross Country at Joe Walker Invitational, Outdoor Track & Field, Oxford, Miss., All-Day
Track & Field, Cross Country at Joe May Invitational, Outdoor Track & Field, Baton Rouge, LA, All-Day
Rowing vs Pac-12 Invitational, Las Vegas, Nev.
Soccer at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m. CT
Baseball at #9 Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss., 2 p.m., SEC Network+
Softball at #6 Florida, Gainesville, Fla., 4 p.m. CT, ESPN, 97.5 FM
Crimson Tide Results
- Women's Tennis: Florida 4, Alabama 0
- Men's Tennis: Florida 5, Alabama 2
- Baseball: Alabama 7, No. 9 Ole Miss 4
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
147 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
April 9, 1985: David Robertson was born in Birmingham.
April 9, 1988: A crowd of 51,117 turned out for the annual Crimson-White game, held this year at Birmingham's Legion Field due to construction at Bryant-Denny. Quarterback Vince Sutton was chosen as MVP as the White won 28-16.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"I played sports for 60 years, and I think I’m expert at it, I know people and I know ability. Coaches are like athletes, and there are very few like in baseball who can run, can throw, can hit. Some can hit, some can’t throw or do different things. It’s the same with coaches, there are some who are the elite, the Mickey Mantles, there’s levels. … Saban’s he’s phenomenal. He’s that top echelon.” – Former Alabama basketball and baseball star Jack Kubiszyn (1956-58)