Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 10, 2020

Today is … National Lazy Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

Former Alabama safety Xavier McKinney celebrated his 22nd birthday on Sunday:

Terrell Lewis, who was placed on the COVID-19 list by the Los Angeles Rams earlier this summer, has been removed from the list and will begin participating in practice with the team:

Alabama golf kept up its recent momentum on the pro circuit with former Crimson Tide golfer Lee Hodges taking the title at the WinCo Foods Portland Open on the Korn Ferry Tour:

Justin Thomas had a classic moment on the putting green at the PGA Championship. Thomas ended up finishing the 1-under par and tied for 37th place in the tournament:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

47 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 10, 1988: Alabama will wear black shoes again for the first time since the 1979 season. The decision to change from white to black was made by the Crimson Tide players. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“There’s a lot of blood, sweat and guts between dreams and success.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …