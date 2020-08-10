Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 10, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Lazy Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama safety Xavier McKinney celebrated his 22nd birthday on Sunday:
  • Terrell Lewis, who was placed on the COVID-19 list by the Los Angeles Rams earlier this summer, has been removed from the list and will begin participating in practice with the team:
  • Alabama golf kept up its recent momentum on the pro circuit with former Crimson Tide golfer Lee Hodges taking the title at the WinCo Foods Portland Open on the Korn Ferry Tour:
  • Justin Thomas had a classic moment on the putting green at the PGA Championship. Thomas ended up finishing the 1-under par and tied for 37th place in the tournament:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

47 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 10, 1988: Alabama will wear black shoes again for the first time since the 1979 season. The decision to change from white to black was made by the Crimson Tide players. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“There’s a lot of blood, sweat and guts between dreams and success.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Washington Removes Reuben Foster from PUP List

The former Alabama linebacker was removed from the team's physically unable to perform list on Sunday morning

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: When You Wish Upon A Star

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

This Week With the Crimson Tide: Aug. 10-16, 2020

While optimism about playing football this fall is definitely waning, the latest numbers regarding the coronavirus pandemic don't offer much comfort

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Jacobs Blocking Trophy

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the SEC'S Jacobs Blocking Trophy

Christopher Walsh

by

BamaDave17

How About an SEC Week 1 Matchup of Ole Miss vs. Miss State Followed by Auburn at Alabama?

All Things CW makes a couple of suggestions for how the SEC might want to consider spreading around some of the league's biggest rivalry games

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 9, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Football's Two Additional Conference Opponents Revealed by SEC

The Crimson Tide have added both the Tigers and the Wildcats to its 2020 schedule

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Recruiting Corner: Three Burning Questions Still Remaining for Alabama's 2021 Class

The Crimson Tide currently boast one of the best recruiting classes in the country, but some questions, and positions, need to be addressed moving forward

Tyler Martin

by

CrimsonTikes

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

So entering 2020 training camps which position group does Alabama have the most former players in the NFL? That would be the one Nick Saban coaches during practice, defensive backs

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Rocketman

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell