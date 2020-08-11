Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 11, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Today is … National Presidential Joke Day (no, we didn't just make that up)
Bama Central Headlines …
- Report: Mountain West Cancels 2020 Football Season; PAC-12, Big Ten Expected to Follow
- Nick Saban: "Players are a lot safer with us"
- Even if College Football Gets Canceled Schools, Leagues Need to be More Forthcoming With What They Know
- Crimson Corner: College Football Needs a Single, Unified Voice
- Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft
- Crimson Tikes: We Want to Play
- Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Goal-Line Stand
- In case you missed it: Alabama Football Players Show Support for #WeWantToPlay Movement
Did you notice?
- Alabama golf recapped an incredible month of former Crimson Tide players at the pro level:
- After having his first career start for the Chicago White Sox over the weekend, former Crimson Tide pitcher Matt Foster cracked MLB Pipeline's Top 10 list of rookies:
- Fans got a better look of Tua Tagovailoa practicing with the Miami Dolphins courtesy of The Palm Beach Post (images courtesy of the Miami Dolphins):
- Matt Evans of TalkBasket.net made the case that former Alabama basketball forward Donta Hall deserves a full opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets:
- Former Alabama basketball center JaMychal Green was celebrated for his recent success by the L.A. Clippers:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:
46 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
August 11, 1964: Ohio State's Woody Hayes and USC’s John McKay were guest speakers at the annual University of Alabama Coaching Clinic. Hayes called Alabama coach Paul Bryant "a master at taking average athletes and making them believe they are invincible. I don't know of any coach who instills such an iron resolution in his players." – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“When folks are ignorant, you don’t condemn them. You teach them.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant