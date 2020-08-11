Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 11, 2020

Today is … National Presidential Joke Day (no, we didn't just make that up)

Alabama golf recapped an incredible month of former Crimson Tide players at the pro level:

After having his first career start for the Chicago White Sox over the weekend, former Crimson Tide pitcher Matt Foster cracked MLB Pipeline's Top 10 list of rookies:

Fans got a better look of Tua Tagovailoa practicing with the Miami Dolphins courtesy of The Palm Beach Post (images courtesy of the Miami Dolphins):

Matt Evans of TalkBasket.net made the case that former Alabama basketball forward Donta Hall deserves a full opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets:

Former Alabama basketball center JaMychal Green was celebrated for his recent success by the L.A. Clippers:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

46 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 11, 1964: Ohio State's Woody Hayes and USC’s John McKay were guest speakers at the annual University of Alabama Coaching Clinic. Hayes called Alabama coach Paul Bryant "a master at taking average athletes and making them believe they are invincible. I don't know of any coach who instills such an iron resolution in his players." – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“When folks are ignorant, you don’t condemn them. You teach them.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

