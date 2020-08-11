Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 11, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Presidential Joke Day (no, we didn't just make that up)

  • Alabama golf recapped an incredible month of former Crimson Tide players at the pro level:
  • After having his first career start for the Chicago White Sox over the weekend, former Crimson Tide pitcher Matt Foster cracked MLB Pipeline's Top 10 list of rookies:
  • Fans got a better look of Tua Tagovailoa practicing with the Miami Dolphins courtesy of The Palm Beach Post (images courtesy of the Miami Dolphins):
  • Matt Evans of TalkBasket.net made the case that former Alabama basketball forward Donta Hall deserves a full opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets:
  • Former Alabama basketball center JaMychal Green was celebrated for his recent success by the L.A. Clippers:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

46 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 11, 1964: Ohio State's Woody Hayes and USC’s John McKay were guest speakers at the annual University of Alabama Coaching Clinic. Hayes called Alabama coach Paul Bryant "a master at taking average athletes and making them believe they are invincible. I don't know of any coach who instills such an iron resolution in his players." – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“When folks are ignorant, you don’t condemn them. You teach them.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

Nick Saban: "Players are a lot safer with us"

The Crimson Tide's head coach spoke with ESPN regarding Monday morning's news that both the Big Ten and PAC-12 are close to canceling their football seasons

Joey Blackwell

BamaBon

Report: Mountain West Cancels 2020 Football Season; PAC-12, Big Ten Expected to Follow

Following a brutal weekend filled with rumors surrounding the Power Five conferences, a new report says that the PAC-12 and Big Ten will cancel their 2020 football seasons

Joey Blackwell

TylerMartin

Crimson Corner: College Football Needs a Single, Unified Voice

With the Big Ten and PAC-12 reaching its decision to cancel their college football seasons, other conferences have been sent scrambling

Joey Blackwell

TylerMartin

Thread: Alabama Football Players Show Support for #WeWantToPlay Movement

Crimson Tide football players took to social media to voice their opinions regarding the potential cancellation of college football in 2020

Joey Blackwell

TylerMartin

Crimson Tikes: We Want to Play

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

TylerMartin

Washington Removes Reuben Foster from PUP List

The former Alabama linebacker was removed from the team's physically unable to perform list on Sunday morning

Joey Blackwell

TylerMartin

Even if College Football Gets Canceled Schools, Leagues Need to be More Forthcoming With What They Know

All Things CW: It's difficult to weigh the pros and cons of playing college football when you don't have all the data or facts

Christopher Walsh

jblackwell

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

Over the years, Alabama has had more than 400 players selected, including 392 in traditional NFL drafts

Kristi F. Patrick

jblackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Goal-Line Stand

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the Goal-Line Stand against Penn State in the Sugar Bowl

Christopher Walsh

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 10, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell