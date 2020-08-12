Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 12, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Vinyl Record Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Alabama gymnastics announced 15 Academic All-Americans on its 2020 team, the most of any team that finished in the top-12 nationally:
  • A documentary film along with a digital mini-series centered on former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is scheduled to debut on Sept. 6 on FOX:
  • Alabama equestrian announced that tryouts and practices will be delayed until at least Sept. 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic:
  • Former Crimson Tide basketball forward Donta Hall put up this massive block for the Brooklyn Nets:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

45 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 12, 1964: Pooley Hubert, who played quarterback, halfback and fullback during his Alabama career from 1922-25, earning All-American honors and helping the Tide to a national title in '25, was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame. – Bryant Museum 

August 12, 1994: Ryan Anderson was born in Daphne, Ala. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Have a plan, not only for the day, but for the week and the month and the year and ten years from now. Anticipate. Plan. Anticipate every situation that could arise. Don’t think second by second what needs to be done. Have a plan. Follow the plan and you’ll be surprised how successful you can be. Most people don’t plan. That’s why it’s so easy to beat most folks.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

Michael Jordan Speaks to Alabama Football

The six-time NBA champion spoke to the team via Zoom on Tuesday night

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Nick Saban: "Players are a lot safer with us"

The Crimson Tide's head coach spoke with ESPN regarding Monday morning's news that both the Big Ten and PAC-12 are close to canceling their football seasons

Joey Blackwell

by

BamaBon

Big Ten/Pac-12 Decisions Have Massive Ramifications, While SEC, ACC, Big 12 Need to Unite

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Talk of the Tide commentary

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

All-Time Drafted Alabama Crimson Tide Players by Position

Nick Saban has continued a proud Alabama tradition when it comes to the NFL draft, of having more linebackers selected than any other position group

Kristi F. Patrick

by

jblackwell

Mac Jones Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Jones will aim to be the third quarterback in Alabama program history to take home the award

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Big Ten, PAC-12 Officially Postpone 2020 Fall Sports Seasons

After several days of rumors and speculation, the Big Ten officially put an end to its fall sports season

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Leadership

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Alabama Adds Long Snapper, Carter Short, to 2021 Recruiting Class

Hoover product and Yellow Hammer State native stays at home and decides to roll with the Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Could the SEC be the Promised Land for All of College Football This Season?

Around the SEC takes a look at reaction to the #WeWantToPlay movement and throws out a wild theory about how the league could potential get some last-minute additions this season

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Thread: Alabama Football Players Show Support for #WeWantToPlay Movement

Crimson Tide football players took to social media to voice their opinions regarding the potential cancellation of college football in 2020

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin