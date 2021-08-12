Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SubscribeSI.com
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 12, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
Author:
Publish date:

Today is … National Vinyl Record Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

23 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 12, 1964: Pooley Hubert, who played quarterback, halfback and fullback during his Alabama career from 1922-25, earning All-American honors and helping the Tide to a national title in '25, was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame. – Bryant Museum

August 12, 1994: Ryan Anderson was born in Daphne, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Have a plan, not only for the day, but for the week and the month and the year and ten years from now. Anticipate. Plan. Anticipate every situation that could arise. Don’t think second by second what needs to be done. Have a plan. Follow the plan and you’ll be surprised how successful you can be. Most people don’t plan. That’s why it’s so easy to beat most folks.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

Ryan Anderson
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 12, 2021

Alabama soccer forward Gabby Duca
All Things Bama

Preseason Work for Alabama Soccer Ends in Scoreless Draw to Tennessee

Xavier Williams, Alabama practice, August 28, 2020
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Wide Receiver Xavier Williams Out for Season

Renovated Locker Room
All Things Bama

The Brandr Group Announces Partnership with Current, Former Alabama Athletes

Greg Sankey, masked
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: Fans Need to Take Heed of Greg Sankey's Messages

081121_MFB_YoungBr_Practice_JH0575
All Things Bama

Practice Report: Alabama Hosts First Indoor Practice of Fall Camp

usatsi_13404662
Bama/NFL

Alabama in the NFL: 49ers Sign Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Lillie Leatherwood, gold medalist
History

August 11 a Trailblazing Day for Alabama Athletes That Needs to be Recognized