Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 13, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
Today is... Left-Handers Day

Crimson Tide Results

No results. 

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Bama Central Headlines …

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

22 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 13, 1961: On a porch in a rocking chair at peaceful Jordan Farm near Alexander City, Paul Bryant answered questions of several state media representatives. When asked who his best athlete was and with the reporters expecting to hear names like Lee Roy Jordan, Pat Trammell or Mike Fracchia, Bryant proclaimed the best on the team was Bill Oliver from Livingston. "He's an athlete," said the big man. "When he moves, he moves." – Bryant Museum

August 13, 1973: Running back Sherman Williams was born in Mobile, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I guess I’m just too full of Bama.” – Tommy Lewis after running off the sideline during the middle of a play and tackled Rice halfback Dickie Moegle in the 1954 Cotton Bowl.

We’ll leave you with this …

 

Joe Namath/Kenny Stabler Pro! cover: Aug. 13, 1976
