Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 14, 2020

Two former Alabama golfers, Bud Cauley and Robby Shelton, are taking part in the Wyndham Championship this week. Cauley shot 4-under par on Thursday, while Shelton finished the first round with a score of even par.

The Crimson Tide swimming and diving program picked up a verbal commitment from Jackson Dement on Thursday.

Davis Riley is tied for fourth after the first round of the Boise Open on the Korn Ferry Tour. One more win this season would give him automatic promotion to the PGA Tour.

Tua Tagovailoa was made available to the media in Miami for the first time since training camp opened up, and he did his Zoom session wearing a Ryan Fitzpatrick jersey.

Former Alabama punter Cody Mandell is now engaged:

Here is the first look at Alabama volleyball's newcomers for the 2020 campaign:

Alabama soccer coach Wes Hart provides an update on what his squad is up to, gearing up for the 2020 campaign.

43 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 14, 1964: Foley quarterback Kenny Stabler was voted MVP after leading his team to a 34-7 win in the annual Alabama High School all-star game at Denny Stadium. Stabler was 8-for-12 for 124 yards, and future Crimson Tide teammate David Chatwood scored two touchdowns and led the South team in rushing with 59 yards. Birmingham News writer Jimmy Bryan described Stabler as a "slippery citizen on the football field and poison to a defense. He has all-star written all over him." – Bryant Museum

August 14, 1981: Jarret Johnson was born in Homestead, Fla.

August 14, 2014: The SEC Network was founded.

August 14: “He literally knocked the door down. I mean right off the hinges. A policeman came in and asked who knocked the door down and Coach Bryant said, ‘I did.’ The cop just said, ‘Ok,’ and walked away.” — Jerry Duncan on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant following a 7-7 tie with Tennessee.

