Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 14, 2020

Tyler Martin

  • Two former Alabama golfers, Bud Cauley and Robby Shelton, are taking part in the Wyndham Championship this week. Cauley shot 4-under par on Thursday, while Shelton finished the first round with a score of even par.
  • The Crimson Tide swimming and diving program picked up a verbal commitment from Jackson Dement on Thursday.
  • Davis Riley is tied for fourth after the first round of the Boise Open on the Korn Ferry Tour. One more win this season would give him automatic promotion to the PGA Tour.
  • Tua Tagovailoa was made available to the media in Miami for the first time since training camp opened up, and he did his Zoom session wearing a Ryan Fitzpatrick jersey.
  • Former Alabama punter Cody Mandell is now engaged: 
  • Here is the first look at Alabama volleyball's newcomers for the 2020 campaign:
  • Alabama soccer coach Wes Hart provides an update on what his squad is up to, gearing up for the 2020 campaign.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 Opener

43 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 14, 1964: Foley quarterback Kenny Stabler was voted MVP after leading his team to a 34-7 win in the annual Alabama High School all-star game at Denny Stadium. Stabler was 8-for-12 for 124 yards, and future Crimson Tide teammate David Chatwood scored two touchdowns and led the South team in rushing with 59 yards. Birmingham News writer Jimmy Bryan described Stabler as a "slippery citizen on the football field and poison to a defense. He has all-star written all over him." – Bryant Museum

August 14, 1981: Jarret Johnson was born in Homestead, Fla.

August 14, 2014: The SEC Network was founded.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

August 14: “He literally knocked the door down. I mean right off the hinges. A policeman came in and asked who knocked the door down and Coach Bryant said, ‘I did.’ The cop just said, ‘Ok,’ and walked away.” — Jerry Duncan on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant following a 7-7 tie with Tennessee.

2022 Five-Star RB Emmanuel Henderson Sees Relationship With Alabama Continue to Grow

One of the best junior running back prospects in the country chats with Bama Central about his relationship with the Crimson Tide and how he is preparing for the upcoming season

All-Time Drafted Alabama Crimson Tide Players by Round

So which round of the NFL draft has seen the most Alabama selections over the years? One clearly demonstrates the Crimson Tide's domination

Throwback Thursday: The Alabama vs. Notre Dame Rematch in the 1975 Orange Bowl

One year after playing with the national championship on the line, powerhouses Alabama and Notre Dame met again in the Orange Bowl powerhouses had met one year ago.

Alabama's 5 Biggest Position Battles Heading into 2020 Fall Camp

The Crimson Tide didn't have a spring, and will open fall camp late, leaving more competition that usual when the team finally puts on the pads for fall practice

How Many SEC Teams Could Be Ranked With a Revamped Preseason Top 25?

All Things CW takes a look at how a new preseason Top 25 poll might look, and if players from the Big Ten and Pac-12 are now at a huge disadvantage for the 2021 NFL Draft

Mac Jones Enters Fall as Alabama's Starting Quarterback; The Job is His to Lose

2020 Alabama fall camp position preview series: Quarterbacks

NCAA Officially Cancels Fall Sports Championships, Except for FBS Football

No championships this fall for volleyball, men's and women's soccer, cross country, and field hockey but the College Football Playoff will continue

Tyler Martin

College Football Playoff Moving Forward, Gearing Up for 2020-21 Season

Despite two Power Five conferences opting not to play this fall, the College Football Playoff Committee is still preparing for the season to go on as scheduled

Tyler Martin

Alabama AD Greg Byrne Staying Patient, Says SEC's Goal is to Play this Fall

The Crimson Tide's athletic director spoke to the media through Zoom on Thursday afternoon to offer updates on the upcoming college football season

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Corner Right Pocket

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco