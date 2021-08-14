Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 14, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.

Alabama football will hold its first fall scrimmage at 2:30, but it is a closed scrimmage.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 Opener:

21 days

21 days

Alabama scored a touchdown on the very first offensive snap of the Nick Saban era. Who was it that reached the end zone?

The first person to post the correct answer in the "August" forum under "Trivia Answers and Standings," or https://bamacentralforums.com/index.php, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

August 14, 1964: Foley quarterback Kenny Stabler was voted MVP after leading his team to a 34-7 win in the annual Alabama High School all-star game at Denny Stadium. Stabler was 8-for-12 for 124 yards, and future Crimson Tide teammate David Chatwood scored two touchdowns and led the South team in rushing with 59 yards. Birmingham News writer Jimmy Bryan described Stabler as a "slippery citizen on the football field and poison to a defense. He has all-star written all over him." – Bryant Museum

August 14, 1981: Jarret Johnson was born in Homestead, Fla.

August 14, 2014: The SEC Network was founded.

“He literally knocked the door down. I mean right off the hinges. A policeman came in and asked who knocked the door down and Coach Bryant said, ‘I did.’ The cop just said, ‘Ok,’ and walked away.” — Jerry Duncan on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant following a 7-7 tie with Tennessee.

