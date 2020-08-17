Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 17, 2020

Today is … National Non-Profit Day.

BamaCentral Headlines

• Alabama Fall Camp Tracker: Keeping Up With the Crimson Tide (Roster, Scheduling and Depth Chart Changes)

• Alabama's Top 5 Players Heading Into 2020 Fall Camp

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: Aug. 17-23, 2020

• Crimson Tikes: It Just Means More

• In case you missed it: Dr. Aloiya Earl: "The Safest Place for These College Athletes is that Football Facility." Story and Podcast

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• Football training camp opens, Nick Saban to address reporters

Did you notice?

• Cheyenne Knight was in a four-way tiebreaker at the Ladies Scottish Open, but finished in a tie for second in the tuneup for the Women's British Open. Stacy Lewis won with a 23-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to beat Knight, Azahara Munoz and Emily Kristine Pedersen. "I'm really happy the way I hung in there today. The conditions were really tough," Knight said. "It's all a learning experience. I kind of struggled starting the restart, so I feel really good about my game."

• Elsewhere in golf: Dicky Pride finished tied for 19th at the Senior Players Championship at +8. Davis Riley was 11th at -16, and Lee Hodges tied for 35th at the Boise Open. Bud Cauley was 16th at the Wyndam Championship at -14.

• The Jerry Jeudy hype continues to grow in Denver:

• DeAndrew White was released by the Carolina Panthers.

• Alex Avilia seems to be doing well with the Minnesota Twins, who have one of the best records in baseball. On Sunday he had a double, scored two runs and drew two walks to lead a 4-2 win over the Royals.

• Alabama baseball got a weekend commitment from Hueytown left-hander Alton Davis for 2022.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

40 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 17, 1988: Offensive coordinator Homer Smith named David Smith his starting quarterback, giving the senior walk-on from Gadsden the nod over Jeff Dunn and Vince Sutton. – Bryant Museum

August 17, 1951: Former Alabama quarterback and Crimson Tide baseball player Butch Hobson was born in Tuscaloosa. He had an eight-year career in the Major Leagues (with the Red Sox, Angels and Yankees), and was Boston’s manager from 1992-94).

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

• "I believe in my heart that I did the best I could. I don't regret a single thing I did. I made a lot of friends. Hope I didn't make any enemies. ... I never embarrassed a player on the field. I never embarrassed a player in front of his teammates. That's how I managed here, and that's how I managed in the minors. If people are saying different, they don't know me. I knew when I took this job it wouldn't be easy. It didn't change me. I stayed Butch. I did. If I'd have changed, they wouldn't have had to fire me. I'd have resigned." — Butch Hobson when he was fired by the Red Sox in 1994.

We’ll leave you with this …