SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaTalk of the TideRecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 17, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Non-Profit Day.

BamaCentral Headlines

 Alabama Fall Camp Tracker: Keeping Up With the Crimson Tide (Roster, Scheduling and Depth Chart Changes)

 Alabama's Top 5 Players Heading Into 2020 Fall Camp

 This Week with the Crimson Tide: Aug. 17-23, 2020

 Crimson Tikes: It Just Means More

• In case you missed it: Dr. Aloiya Earl: "The Safest Place for These College Athletes is that Football Facility." Story and Podcast 

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• Football training camp opens, Nick Saban to address reporters

Did you notice?

• Cheyenne Knight was in a four-way tiebreaker at the Ladies Scottish Open, but finished in a tie for second in the tuneup for the Women's British Open. Stacy Lewis won with a 23-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to beat Knight, Azahara Munoz and Emily Kristine Pedersen. "I'm really happy the way I hung in there today. The conditions were really tough," Knight said. "It's all a learning experience. I kind of struggled starting the restart, so I feel really good about my game."

• Elsewhere in golf: Dicky Pride finished tied for 19th at the Senior Players Championship at +8. Davis Riley was 11th at -16, and Lee Hodges tied for 35th at the Boise Open. Bud Cauley was 16th at the Wyndam Championship at -14. 

• The Jerry Jeudy hype continues to grow in Denver:

• DeAndrew White was released by the Carolina Panthers. 

 Alex Avilia seems to be doing well with the Minnesota Twins, who have one of the best records in baseball. On Sunday he had a double, scored two runs and drew two walks to lead a 4-2 win over the Royals.

 Alabama baseball got a weekend commitment from Hueytown left-hander Alton Davis for 2022.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

40 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 17, 1988: Offensive coordinator Homer Smith named David Smith his starting quarterback, giving the senior walk-on from Gadsden the nod over Jeff Dunn and Vince Sutton. – Bryant Museum

August 17, 1951: Former Alabama quarterback and Crimson Tide baseball player Butch Hobson was born in Tuscaloosa. He had an eight-year career in the Major Leagues (with the Red Sox, Angels and Yankees), and was Boston’s manager from 1992-94).

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

• "I believe in my heart that I did the best I could. I don't regret a single thing I did. I made a lot of friends. Hope I didn't make any enemies. ... I never embarrassed a player on the field. I never embarrassed a player in front of his teammates. That's how I managed here, and that's how I managed in the minors. If people are saying different, they don't know me. I knew when I took this job it wouldn't be easy. It didn't change me. I stayed Butch. I did. If I'd have changed, they wouldn't have had to fire me. I'd have resigned." — Butch Hobson when he was fired by the Red Sox in 1994.

We’ll leave you with this … 

Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Fall Camp Tracker: Keeping Up With the Crimson Tide (Roster, Scheduling and Depth Chart Changes)

Everything that you need to know for the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2020 football's fall camp

Christopher Walsh

The Sunday Comic, Crimson Tikes: It Just Means More

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Alabama's Top 5 Players Heading Into 2020 Fall Camp

With Crimson Tide not able to hold spring practice, and the team heading into unchartered water, leadership will be crucial during 2020 season

Christopher Walsh

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Aug. 17-23, 2020

Alabama football prepares to open fall camp, and the latest coronavirus figures from Tuscaloosa

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 16, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

Monkell Goodwine's Coach Weighs In On Commitment to Alabama: "He's the Perfect Person You Want in the Locker Room"

Bama Central checks in with National Christian Academy coach Andre Kates to discuss Monkell Goodwine's decision to commit to the Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

SI All-American Candidate, 2021 DE Monkell Goodwine Makes College Decision

The four-star defensive line prospect was down to Alabama, Kentucky, Clemson, Texas A&M, and Arizona State

Tyler Martin

Breaking: Alabama Lands Top JUCO CB Khyree Jackson

The Crimson Tide has gone to the junior college ranks again and secured the commitment of one of the best defensive backs in the country

Tyler Martin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Major Ogilvie

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with former Crimson Tide running back Major Ogilvie

Christopher Walsh

Top 5 Newcomers to Know for Alabama's 2020 Season

New faces in new places is always a popular theme when Alabama football opens fall camp, but it's especially true in 2020 after the Crimson Tide didn't practice in the spring

Christopher Walsh