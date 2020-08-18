Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 18, 2020

Today is … National Fajita Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

Check out the effort from former Alabama forward JaMychal Green in tonight's first round of the NBA playoffs:

Alabama football posted this photo on social media from the team's first day back at practice, showing senior linebacker Dylan Moses has returned to the field after missing the 2019 season due to injury he suffered during fall camp:

Tua Tagovailoa had a laid-back day at the Miami Dolphins' camp:

Rod Smith interviewed former Crimson Tide wide receiver Jerry Jeudy after a fall camp session with the Denver Broncos:

Check out the breakdown of the SEC's 2020 football schedule by Tony Barnhart for TMG College Sports:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

39 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 18, 1986: Alabama defensive tackle Willie Ryles lapsed into a coma after suffering a head injury in a half-speed drill in practice. He suffered a brain clot in his brain and was flown by helicopter to University Hospital in Birmingham. He died five days later at the age of 19.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I can’t imagine being in the Hall of Fame with Coach Bryant. There ought to be two Hall of Fames, one for Coach Bryant and one for everyone else.” – Ozzie Newsome upon his induction into the Alabama Hall of Fame

We’ll leave you with this …