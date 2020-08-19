Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 19, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Bama Central Headlines …
- Alabama Practice Report: August 18, 2020
- Bryant-Denny Stadium to Hold 20 Percent Capacity for 2020 Season
- Dylan Moses Looks to Rebound From Injury
- Alabama WR DeVonta Smith Ready to Right Wrongs From Last Season
- Alabama's One Major Rebuilding Job is in the Secondary Minus Patrick Surtain II
- Steve Sarkisian Feeling Much Better After Heart Surgery, Happy to Be at Alabama: "This is a Special Place"
- SEC Announces Guidelines for Fan Health and Safety
- Crimson Tikes: Wade in the Water
- Matt Foster is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
- Expanded Conference Play Should Become Norm in the SEC Moving Forward
- In case you missed it: Alabama's Excellent Monday Was Even Better When Compared to Other SEC Teams
Did you notice?
- Phil Knight, co-founder of Nike, spoke to Alabama football on Tuesday night via Zoom:
- Kareem Jackson was mic'd up for the fourth day of Denver Broncos camp:
- Mack Wilson, who hyperextended his knee on the second day of padded practice with the Cleveland Browns, will be sidelined for most if not the entire 2020 NFL season:
- Tua Tagovailoa continued to put in work at Miami Dolphins camp:
- Check out this route by Henry Ruggs III at the Las Vegas Raiders fall camp:
- Ruggs was also mic'd up at Raiders camp like his former teammate, Jeudy:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:
38 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
August 19, 1944: Steve Sloan was born in Austin, Tenn.
August 19, 1973: Basketball player Roy Rogers was born in Linden, Ala.
August 19, 1986: Coach Ray Perkins announced that star linebacker Cornelius Bennett, hampered by a pulled hamstring, was doubtful for the season opener in the Kickoff Classic against Ohio State. Likely taking his place would be sophomore Derrick Thomas. – Bryant Museum
August 19, 1987: Brandon Deaderick was born Elizabethtown, Ky.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“The first thing that I do is get a kicker and a punter. If the kicking game wasn’t important they would have called it armball.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant