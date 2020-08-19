Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 19, 2020

Today is … National Aviation Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

Phil Knight, co-founder of Nike, spoke to Alabama football on Tuesday night via Zoom:

Kareem Jackson was mic'd up for the fourth day of Denver Broncos camp:

Mack Wilson, who hyperextended his knee on the second day of padded practice with the Cleveland Browns, will be sidelined for most if not the entire 2020 NFL season:

Tua Tagovailoa continued to put in work at Miami Dolphins camp:

Check out this route by Henry Ruggs III at the Las Vegas Raiders fall camp:

Ruggs was also mic'd up at Raiders camp like his former teammate, Jeudy:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

38 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 19, 1944: Steve Sloan was born in Austin, Tenn.

August 19, 1973: Basketball player Roy Rogers was born in Linden, Ala.

August 19, 1986: Coach Ray Perkins announced that star linebacker Cornelius Bennett, hampered by a pulled hamstring, was doubtful for the season opener in the Kickoff Classic against Ohio State. Likely taking his place would be sophomore Derrick Thomas. – Bryant Museum

August 19, 1987: Brandon Deaderick was born Elizabethtown, Ky.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“The first thing that I do is get a kicker and a punter. If the kicking game wasn’t important they would have called it armball.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …