Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 2, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Friendship Day 

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama pitcher Matt Foster made his MLB debut on Saturday in the Chicago White Sox's 11-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals. He was awarded the win. 
  • JaMychal Green scored all nine of his points from beyond the arc in the Los Angeles Clippers' 126-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The former Crimson Tide standout also grabbed four rebounds and dished out two assists. 
  • Justin Thomas shot a 66 in the third round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational to move to 8-under par going into the final round. He is four shots off the lead. 
  • Here is a socially distant photo of Nick Saban and the Alabama football players who received their degrees over the weekend.
  • Former Alabama defensive back Saivion Smith tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving for training camp with the Dallas Cowboys. The team placed him on the COVID-19/Reserve list. He is the third former Crimson Tide player (Terrell Lewis and Shyheim Carter) to either test positive or be exposed to someone who was.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

55 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 2, 1985: At the SEC's first kickoff function in Birmingham, replacing the old Skywriter's Tour, Crimson Tide center Wes Neighbors predicted Alabama will be vastly improved over the previous year's disappointing 5-6 finish. It was the Crimson Tide’s first losing season since 1957. "We're tired of making excuses," he said. "It's payback time for Alabama." Neighbors was joined by Coach Ray Perkins and teammate Kerry Goode. – Bryant Museum

August 2, 2008: John Mark Stallings, son of former University of Alabama head football coach Gene Stallings, died. John Mark, who was born with Down's syndrome and suffered from health problems related to a congenital heart defect, was 46.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“To my brothers: This is the moment you’ve been working for since you got that first letter postmarked Tuscaloosa in your mailbox. Remember the excitement you felt that day. You’re doing it, man. You’re here.

“I would give anything to be able to take the field with my brothers one more time. So when you go out there put every bit of yourself into every single play.

“Every single play.

“You never know when it might be your last.

“Roll Tide!” – former defensive back Eddie Jackson, a quote on the wall inside the Crimson Tide football facility

We'll leave you with this ...

