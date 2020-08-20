Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 20, 2020
Tyler Martin
Today is ... National Radio Day
BamaCentral Headlines
- Report: NCAA Division 1 Council Recommends 2020 Season Not to Count Towards Fall Sport Student Athletes' Eligibility
Did you notice?
- Alabama men's basketball has added walk-on Kendall Wall to its roster. Wall is a graduate transfer from Francis Marion who averaged 5.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 30 games last season.
- Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was carted off the field at practice on Wednesday after suffering a serious hyperextension of his knee. He is getting a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews to know if it is season-ending or not.
- Former Alabama defensive back Roman Harper made his in-studio debut with SEC Network on Wednesday. Congrats Harp!
- Terrell Lewis is already turning heads at Los Angeles Rams training camp. Coach Sean McVay says he is like a created player on Madden.
- Alabama baseball picked up a 2023 commitment on Wednesday morning, Jake Mueller, who plays in the outfield, catcher, and third base.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener
37 days
On this date in this Crimson Tide history:
August 20, 1950: Retired Alabama football coach Frank Thomas was elected to the Helms College Hall of Fame.
August 20, 1998: Fred Sington died in Birmingham.
August 20, 2016: Harry Gilmer died in St. Louis.
Crimson Tide quote of the day
“Keep the players high. Make practice a pleasure, not a lark. Be a disciplinarian, but not a slave drive. It’s better to have a short, full practice than a long, lazy one.” – Frank Thomas