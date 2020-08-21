SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 21, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Senior Citizens Day 

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

  • A quartet of former Alabama golfers, Robby Shelton, Justin Thoms, Bud Cauley, and Michael Thompson, are participating in The Northern Trust this weekend. Here is how they performed on Thursday, with Shelton leading the way out of the bunch, scoring 5-under par through one round.
  • Get a look at former Crimson Tide defensive back Trevon Diggs at Cowboys training camp:
  • Another Crimson Tide rookie, Xavier McKinney, is adjusting nicely to the professional level with the New York Giants. 
  • Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson says Jalen Hurts is not the team's backup quarterback yet. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

36 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 21, 1961: Jack Hurlbut, who was expected to compete with Pat Trammell for the starting quarterback job, suffered a broken left arm and wrist after falling from a tractor on his father's ranch near Houston. Early indications were that Hurlbut, a transfer from Rice, would miss the entire '61 season. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

 “Keep your head up; act like a champion.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

We'll leave you with this ...

