Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 21, 2020

A quartet of former Alabama golfers, Robby Shelton, Justin Thoms, Bud Cauley, and Michael Thompson, are participating in The Northern Trust this weekend. Here is how they performed on Thursday, with Shelton leading the way out of the bunch, scoring 5-under par through one round.

Get a look at former Crimson Tide defensive back Trevon Diggs at Cowboys training camp:

Another Crimson Tide rookie, Xavier McKinney, is adjusting nicely to the professional level with the New York Giants.

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson says Jalen Hurts is not the team's backup quarterback yet.

August 21, 1961: Jack Hurlbut, who was expected to compete with Pat Trammell for the starting quarterback job, suffered a broken left arm and wrist after falling from a tractor on his father's ranch near Houston. Early indications were that Hurlbut, a transfer from Rice, would miss the entire '61 season. – Bryant Museum

“Keep your head up; act like a champion.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

