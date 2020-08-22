SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 22, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Tooth Fairy Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • The Palm Beach Post had two stories on Tua Tagovailoa on Friday, the first being a story about his tough day at practice in Miami:
  • The second story was of a more positive note, detailing Tagovailoa's friendship with fellow Hawaiian and new teammate Kamu Grugier-Hill:
  • Former Alabama golfer Lee Hodges finished Day 2 of the National Children's Hospital Championship tied for third place at 6-under par, just two shots behind leader Curtis Luck:
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't help but show off former Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick:
  • Junior Crimson Tide swimmer Kensey McMahon was named to the United States National Team for a second year in a row:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

35 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 22, 1985: Alabama revealed that freshman offensive tackle Larry Rose would start at Georgia on September 2, making the first-year player from Gadsden the first true freshman to start his first varsity game for Alabama since freshmen became eligible to compete with the varsity in 1972. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Desire and dedication are everything!” – Bart Starr

We’ll leave you with this …

Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

University of Alabama President Issues Statement Regarding COVID-19 Protocols Not Being Followed

University President, Dr. Stuart R. Bell, issued a statement to the Crimson Tide student body on Friday afternoon expressing concern surrounding COVID-19

Tyler Martin

Recruiting Corner: Two Basketball Targets Narrowing Down Lists

2021 guards JD Davison and Darius Johnson both have the Crimson Tide among their top schools

Tyler Martin

Bigger, Leaner and Meaner Alabama in 2020? Yep, That's the Plan

All Things CW reads a little between the lines for what we might expect to see from the Crimson Tide offense this season

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

NCAA Grants Fall Athletes Additional Year of Eligibility, Regardless of Play Status

All fall athletes will now be granted an additional year of eligibility regardless of the status of their respective sports seasons

Joey Blackwell

Looking at Alabama Football's Two Added Opponents, Part 2: Kentucky

The Crimson Tide and the Wildcats will meet in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 21

Joey Blackwell

The Complete 2020 Alabama Crimson Tide Roster Breakdown

A full listing of the 2020 Alabama roster broken down by name (alphabetically), jersey number, position, class, hometown, height, weight and home state

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Ticket Master

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Among Alabama's Special Teams and Tight Ends, One Player Clearly Stands Out: Jaylen Waddle

2020 Alabama Crimson Tide position outlook series: Special teams/tight ends

Christopher Walsh

Alabama High School Football Games Crimson Tide Fans Should Keep an Eye on This Weekend

Your weekend primer for high school football games taking place across the state of Alabama

Tyler Martin

Pete Golding Not Shying Away From Responsibility of Leading Crimson Tide Defense Back to Championship Standard

The second-year defensive coordinator had a lot to say in his media availability on Thursday evening, from what lessons he learned last season to how to get Alabama back to its normal standard on that side of the ball

Tyler Martin