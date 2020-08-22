Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 22, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Today is … National Tooth Fairy Day
Bama Central Headlines …
- The Complete 2020 Alabama Crimson Tide Roster Breakdown
- Looking at Alabama Football's Two Added Opponents, Part 2: Kentucky
- NCAA Grants Fall Athletes Additional Year of Eligibility, Regardless of Play Status
- Recruiting Corner: Two Basketball Targets Narrowing Down Lists
- Among Alabama's Special Teams and Tight Ends, One Player Clearly Stands Out: Jaylen Waddle
- Alabama High School Football Games Crimson Tide Fans Should Keep an Eye on This Weekend
- Crimson Tikes: Ticket Master
- Pete Golding Not Shying Away From Responsibility of Leading Crimson Tide Defense Back to Championship Standard
- In case you missed it: University of Alabama President Issues Statement Regarding COVID-19 Protocols Not Being Followed
Did you notice?
- The Palm Beach Post had two stories on Tua Tagovailoa on Friday, the first being a story about his tough day at practice in Miami:
- The second story was of a more positive note, detailing Tagovailoa's friendship with fellow Hawaiian and new teammate Kamu Grugier-Hill:
- Former Alabama golfer Lee Hodges finished Day 2 of the National Children's Hospital Championship tied for third place at 6-under par, just two shots behind leader Curtis Luck:
- The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't help but show off former Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick:
- Junior Crimson Tide swimmer Kensey McMahon was named to the United States National Team for a second year in a row:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:
35 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
August 22, 1985: Alabama revealed that freshman offensive tackle Larry Rose would start at Georgia on September 2, making the first-year player from Gadsden the first true freshman to start his first varsity game for Alabama since freshmen became eligible to compete with the varsity in 1972. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“Desire and dedication are everything!” – Bart Starr