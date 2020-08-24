Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 24, 2020

Today is … National Waffle Day

Alabama volleyball has a new commit for the 2022 season in Metea Valley High School junior Morgan Rank:

According to Bob Blackwood of Fansided, injuries and coronavirus opt-outs have provided former Crimson Tide running back Damien Harris the opportunity to shine at the New England Patriots' practices:

Jerry Jeudy looks like he's enjoying himself at practice with the Denver Broncos:

Former Alabama and current Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans spoke to the media today from fall camp:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

33 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 24, 1930: Former Alabama star Johnny Mack Brown was cast in the lead for the movie “Billy the Kid.”

August 24, 1996: Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was born in Ruston, La.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“If you don’t like to worry, why do it? It doesn’t help your performance.” – Joe Namath

