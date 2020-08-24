Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 24, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Today is … National Waffle Day
Bama Central Headlines …
- Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle's Role Expanding in 2020 is Bad News For Opposing Teams
- This Week with the Crimson Tide: August 24-30, 2020
- Crimson Tikes: Lift Off
- Friday Night Lights: Thompson Outscores Oxford
- In case you missed it: UA President Issues Ultimatum to Students
Did you notice?
- Alabama volleyball has a new commit for the 2022 season in Metea Valley High School junior Morgan Rank:
- According to Bob Blackwood of Fansided, injuries and coronavirus opt-outs have provided former Crimson Tide running back Damien Harris the opportunity to shine at the New England Patriots' practices:
- Jerry Jeudy looks like he's enjoying himself at practice with the Denver Broncos:
- Former Alabama and current Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans spoke to the media today from fall camp:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:
33 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
August 24, 1930: Former Alabama star Johnny Mack Brown was cast in the lead for the movie “Billy the Kid.”
August 24, 1996: Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was born in Ruston, La.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“If you don’t like to worry, why do it? It doesn’t help your performance.” – Joe Namath